Will There be a Critical Shortage of Masks and PPE During This Next Spike of the Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY , Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMB Supply is pleased to announce that they have stocked up with the latest PPE supplies. With Covid-19 cases increasing at an alarming rate every day, there is an equally growing demand for high-quality PPE supplies for the medical industry as well as the common people. Right now, there is no medicine or effective vaccine to tackle the pandemic. The only counteractive measures to prevent transmission are physical distancing, wearing masks when out, and also using proper sanitization practices.

All across the world, the major concern for governing authorities is to prevent the transmission of the virus amongst the front-line healthcare workers. It is very important to make personal protective equipment available for them at all times. With every health care institute working towards this goal, suppliers like DMB Supply are ensuring that the equipment is made available for every individual who is at the forefront of the battle against the pandemic. Whether it is retail customers or wholesale buyers, DMB ensures that they are stocked up with the latest protective masks and equipment.

At the beginning of the year, no one would have expected that a pandemic at this large a scale was going to hit the world. Like any other organization, even the healthcare organizations followed the “just in time” approach for placing orders for their supplies. The major reasons to do so were both budget and efficiency. But as the pandemic spread like wild Californian fire, the concept of hoarding emerged. Thankfully, the world is in a better place than before when it comes to the availability of PPE. The country’s policies too worked towards both sufficient and efficient supply of personal protective equipment including wipes, hand sanitizers, thermometers, disposable gloves, face shields, 3PLY, N95, and K95 masks.

Manufacturers from around the world are ramping up their production line for all the vital equipment currently needed to respond to the increasing demand. N95 masks have gained the greatest attention as these were the only tools available immediately. Manufacturers in the country have increased production, upgraded their existing product lines, and have started to partner with various government agencies to increase the product supply. DMB Supply is taking all measures to keep their stocks ready for every customer who visits the site. “The KN95 and N95 masks fit perfectly! Great quality and honest service. I’ve previously encountered false retailers and so, I can’t say how happy I am to have found DMB! Thank You!!” says Merisha V.

About DMB Supply

DMB Supply features N95 masks, KN95 masks, disposable 3 PLY, hand sanitizers, thermometers, disinfecting wipes, disposable gloves, and face shields. All the products featured here are FDA registered and ship out of the warehouse located in New York.

