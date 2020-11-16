Internet Penetration In The Doll, Toy, And Game Market Has Advantages And Disadvantages

Doll Toy and Game Market: Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the widespread availability of the internet and video games, there has been increased addiction among children to the same. Video games can have adverse effects on children which are sometimes life threatening. Many countries are imposing regulatory restrictions to control the video game addiction among children, and this can hinder the growth of the doll, toy and games market in the forecast period. For instance, in 2019, the Chinese government has announced to impose a curfew on online gaming for minors. Minors will be banned from playing online games between 22:00 and 08:00 hours and only 90 minutes of gaming will be allowed in each day in weekdays and 3 hours of gaming will be allowed in weekends and holidays.

Under toys market trends 2020, the internet is still being used, but in a manner to counter such restraints. One such trend is integrating NFC (near field-communication) technology with toys and games to enable interaction and improve engagement. NFC allows the user’s phone to interact within a radius of about 4 cm and provides a wireless connection between devices. NFC stickers and inlays can be inserted in game controllers and consoles, as well as physical toys and cards. Users can also link controller and consoles in gameplay by simply tapping the other NFC device. NFC enabled game consoles, NFC enabled cars, NFC enabled board games are some other products that use this technology. For instance, Mattel introduced Hot wheels ID, which enable kids to race their NFC-enabled Hot wheels on its smart track and scan their collections into a free iOS app. In the app, which acts as a virtual garage, kids can track speed and laps via infrared sensors in the Hot Wheels Race Portal, which scans your cars and connects to classic Hot Wheels tracks. Sphero is another company offering NFC-enabled cars.

Besides new technologies, parents of growing children are increasingly investing in educational and scientific toys for their offspring to encourage children to experiment and gain new learning experiences. This increasing popularity of educational and scientific toys for children helps drive the toy games manufacturing industry. According to an online survey by Parents’ Choice Foundation and the Michael Cohen Group (MCG) in 2018, around 70% of the respondents classify the toys that they purchased during the past year as educational or learning toys.

The global toys market size reached a value of nearly $102.5 billion in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $102.5 billion in 2019 to $128.0 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 5.7%. The slow forecast growth is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The dolls and toys market is also restrained because of uncertain demand due to an impending global recession. It is then expected to reach $153.1 billion in 2025, and $235.5 billion in 2030.

