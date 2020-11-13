Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
*Updated with Video and Vehicle Sought* Suspects and a Vehicle of Interest Sought in a Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 2400 Block of Market Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle of interest in reference to a Robbery of an Establishment offense that occurred on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, in the 2400 block of Market Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 11:00 am, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects demanded US currency and property from an employee. The employee complied and the suspects fled the scene with property.

 

The suspects, seen in the photos below, and a vehicle of interest were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video link: https://youtu.be/ed98J3v8MM0

Anyone who can identify these individuals and/or the vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

*Updated with Video and Vehicle Sought* Suspects and a Vehicle of Interest Sought in a Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 2400 Block of Market Street, Northeast

