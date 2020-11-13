Global Personal Financial Management Tools Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Opportunities & Forecast To 2026
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Personal Financial Management Tools Market 2020-2026
Report Summary:-
The Global Personal Financial Management Tools Market Report 2020-2026 (Forecast Period) Offers An In-Depth Study Of Market Growth Factors, Future Evaluation, Country-Level Analysis, Personal Financial Management Tools Market Distribution, And Competitive Landscape Study Of Significant Industry Players. Every Segment Of The Global Personal Financial Management Tools Market Is Extensively Assessed In The Research Report. The Segment Analysis Offers Critical Opportunities Available In The Global Personal Financial Management Tools Market Through Leading Segments. The Regional Study Of The Global Personal Financial Management Tools Market Helps Readers To Attain A Thorough Understanding Of The Developments Of The Different Geographic Markets In Recent Years And Also Going Forth. In Addition, The Report Provides A Comprehensive Overview Of The Vital Dynamics Of The Global Personal Financial Management Tools Market, Including Market Influence And Market Effect Factors, Drivers, Threats, Constraints, Trends, And Prospects. The Research Study Also Contains Other Forms Of Analysis, Such As Qualitative And Quantitative.
According to this study, over the next five years the Personal Financial Management Tools market will register a 13.2%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2652.2 million by 2025, from $ 1616.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Personal Financial Management Tools business, shared in Chapter 3.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Mint
TurboTax
Mvelopes
You Need a Budget (YNAB)
FutureAdvisor
BankTree Software
Tiller Money
Personal Capital
Yodlee
Quicken
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Market Dynamics:-
The report also examines the several volume trends, the pricing history, and the market value in addition to understanding the key dynamics of the Personal Financial Management Tools market. Several future growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities are also analyzed to obtain a better view of the industry.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Personal Financial Management Tools market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Personal Financial Management Tools, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Personal Financial Management Tools market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Personal Financial Management Tools companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Browser-based
Mobile apps
Browser-based financial tools account for about 60 percent of the market.
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Budgeting
Investment Management
Debt Reduction
Credit Monitoring
Taxation
Other
Budgeting and investment management applications took about 65% market share.
Regional Analysis:-
Geographically, the report covers research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and the 2020-2026 forecast for the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa.
Major Key Points from Table of Content:
NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
