Rong360 Jianpu Technology(NYSE:JT) David Ye: All Financial Institutions will be on Cloud by 2030
Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT)BEIJING, 中国, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --
David Ye, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT), was among the esteemed speakers at the recently concluded Fifth Hong Kong Fintech Week. He spoke on November 2nd.
The COVID-19 pandemic was no barrier for the event as it adopted the online route to overcome the hurdle. Regulators, innovators, as well as investment and financing stalwarts from around the world gathered online to discuss the fintech trends, opportunities, future, and the growth of the financial industry. Yi Gang, Governor of the People's Bank of China; Agustin Carstens, General Manager of the Bank for International Settlements; Klaas Knot, President of the Dutch Central Bank; and Yu Weiwen, President of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority were among the well-known attendees. 5G, industrial Internet of Things, cloud computing, blockchain were in focus during the conference, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cloud computing and its role in digital transformation were discussed extensively.
Addressing the conference, David Ye shared his experience and insights. He pointed out that the demand for cloud computing comes in the backdrop of the need for intelligent solutions by financial institutions. Moreover, the pandemic has made online and digital operations the norm, boosting the demand further. The finance industry – owing to online and mobile development – has seen a sharp rise in its services leading to an increased onus on quick processing of huge amounts of data. Consequently, the focus has shifted to the data governance capabilities of financial institutions.
Speaking about the role that Jianpu Technology can play, David said, “Jianpu Technology is committed to connecting users and financial institutions. In the process of empowering financial institutions to serve users, we have found that financial institutions’ demand for cloud computing is increasing. For example, the five state-owned banks and financial technology giants are already engaged in cloud computing with a lot of investment in the field of big data. A large number of city commercial banks, rural commercial banks, rural credit cooperatives, etc., also hope to stand on the same starting line with the five major state-owned banks and financial technology giants by using technological innovation to achieve business development."
David used the analogy of ‘climbing a mountain’ to explain what digital transformation holds for financial institutions. He alluded to the fact that, while powerful financial institutions can blaze their path to the top, not every organization can do that. Instead, smaller organizations can build their paths with the aid of IaaS. He compared the solution to hiring an expert to fix the roads for them. He pointed out that a step further is PaaS, which is even more convenient, and compared it to autonomous driving or a helicopter to directly reach the mountaintop. David said, “Different types of financial institutions have different needs. As technology-enabled parties, they need requirement-based, targeted applications."
Coming back to the role that Jianpu Technology can play, David highlighted that, since 2015, the organization has combined big data, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and other technologies to empower financial institutions. Further, he called attention to how Jianpu Technology provides users personalized products and services while helping financial institutions with risk control models, data security concerns, customer service, operations, and decision-making.
Speaking about the future of cloud computing in China, David revealed that he believes cloud computing and digitization are inseparable. He said, "The financial industry is like other industries. Driven by large-scale digital transformation, it is difficult to imagine which financial institutions will not have access to cloud services by 2030 and provide users with products and services on the cloud."
He concluded by being confident about how Jianpu Technology – as a leading independent open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products in China – will actively accelerate the pace of technological innovation and meet the digital development needs of financial institutions with the objective of offering users high-quality financial products and services.
Media Contact
Jianpu Technology
+86 10 8262 5755
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn