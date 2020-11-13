Global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market 2020 | Industry Analysis and Forecasts to 2025
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
A New Market Study, titled “Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
This report provides in depth study of “Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report focuses on the global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Zoho
Hivebrite
EXo Platform
Bitrix24
Areitos
Neudesic
Samepage
Facebook
Flock
Salesforce
Clarizen
Slack
Yammer
Zimbra
TalkSpirit
Igloo Software
QuickReviewer
Clinked
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
On-Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Cloud Based
1.4.3 On-Premise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Large Enterprises
1.5.3 SMEs
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Industry
1.6.1.1 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.6.3.2 Proposal for Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered
….
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 Zoho
13.1.1 Zoho Company Details
13.1.2 Zoho Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Zoho Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Introduction
13.1.4 Zoho Revenue in Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Zoho Recent Development
13.2 Hivebrite
13.2.1 Hivebrite Company Details
13.2.2 Hivebrite Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Hivebrite Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Introduction
13.2.4 Hivebrite Revenue in Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Hivebrite Recent Development
13.3 EXo Platform
13.3.1 EXo Platform Company Details
13.3.2 EXo Platform Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 EXo Platform Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Introduction
13.3.4 EXo Platform Revenue in Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 EXo Platform Recent Development
13.4 Bitrix24
13.4.1 Bitrix24 Company Details
13.4.2 Bitrix24 Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Bitrix24 Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Introduction
13.4.4 Bitrix24 Revenue in Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Bitrix24 Recent Development
13.5 Areitos
13.5.1 Areitos Company Details
13.5.2 Areitos Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Areitos Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Introduction
13.5.4 Areitos Revenue in Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Areitos Recent Development
13.6 Neudesic
13.6.1 Neudesic Company Details
13.6.2 Neudesic Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Neudesic Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Introduction
13.6.4 Neudesic Revenue in Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Neudesic Recent Development
13.7 Samepage
13.7.1 Samepage Company Details
13.7.2 Samepage Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Samepage Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Introduction
13.7.4 Samepage Revenue in Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Samepage Recent Development
13.8 Facebook
13.8.1 Facebook Company Details
13.8.2 Facebook Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Facebook Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Introduction
13.8.4 Facebook Revenue in Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Facebook Recent Development
13.9 Flock
13.9.1 Flock Company Details
13.9.2 Flock Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Flock Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Introduction
13.9.4 Flock Revenue in Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Flock Recent Development
13.10 Salesforce
13.10.1 Salesforce Company Details
13.10.2 Salesforce Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Salesforce Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Introduction
13.10.4 Salesforce Revenue in Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) Software Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Salesforce Recent Development
13.11 Clarizen
13.12 Slack
13.13 Yammer
13.14 Zimbra
13.15 TalkSpirit
13.16 Igloo Software
13.17 QuickReviewer
13.18 Clinked
Continued….
