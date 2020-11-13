Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1000 Block of Southern Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, in the 1000 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 5:44 am, the suspect and victim were engaged in a verbal altercation at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Tuesday, November 10, 2020, 57 year-old Charles Nowlin Jr., of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

