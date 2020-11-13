New Haven Barracks Domestic Assault/ Violation of Conditions
CASE#:20B52933
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Neil Carey
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: Nov 12, 2020 1424 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Owls Head Harbor Road, Addison
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release.
ACCUSED: John Lucia
AGE:52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11-12-20 at approximately 1424 hours Troopers from the New Haven barracks responded to a report of an assault on Owls Head Harbor Road in Addison. Investigation revealed that John Lucia had committed the crimes of Domestic Assault and Violation of Conditions of Release. Lucia was taken to the New Haven Barracks where he was processed and released on a citation to appear in court the following day.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME:11-13-20 12:30 pm
COURT: Addison County
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.