New Haven Barracks Domestic Assault/ Violation of Conditions

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:20B52933

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Neil Carey                             

STATION: New Haven                     

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: Nov 12, 2020 1424 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Owls Head Harbor Road, Addison

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release.

 

ACCUSED: John Lucia                                              

AGE:52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11-12-20 at approximately 1424 hours Troopers from the New Haven barracks responded to a report of an assault on Owls Head Harbor Road in Addison. Investigation revealed that John Lucia had committed the crimes of Domestic Assault and Violation of Conditions of Release. Lucia was taken to the New Haven Barracks where he was processed and released on a citation to appear in court the following day.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:11-13-20 12:30 pm            

COURT: Addison County

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

