Quietum Plus Reviews - Hearing Health Support Quietum Plus Any Good?

/EIN News/ -- New York, New York , Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A modern world where humanity is freed from the clutches of degenerative hearing loss and auditory disorders is what the makers of Quietum Plus have envisioned.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), noise pollution, and prolonged noise exposure at moderate to high decibel levels are the primary cause of hearing loss.

And it’s the industrialization and our path to modernity that has brought forth such large noisy construction machinery, loud horns, explosively-loud speakers, and headphones, etc, that make up the root causes of these harmful noise pollutions.

Like the saying, “Modern problems require modern solutions” goes, Patrick bark and his team of experts have developed a modern solution for preventing and even somewhat reversing certain forms of hearing loss with the help of their new hearing aid formula- Quietum Plus.

Quietum Plus – What is it?

Quietum Plus is the name of a dietary supplement capsule created exclusively for combating conditions relating to hearing loss.

It is researched and developed by Patrick Bark, who is a passionate researcher in the field of audiology.

Quietum Plus is therefore a medicine that needs to be administered according to a strictly regimented routine. And it also needs to be supported with certain lifestyle changes and other adjustments to derive maximum benefits.

Through extensive research for years and after many failed trials, the creator has come up with a simple yet powerful formula of ingredients consisting of various herbs and plant parts to form a natural medicine to support ear health.

The Quietum Plus Ingredients

These are the main ingredients;

Red clover (Aerial parts) - 400 mg

Sage (Leaf) - 200 mg

Black Cohosh (Root) – 160 mg

Dong Quai (Root) – 150 mg

Licorice (Root) – 150 mg

Chaste Tree (Fruit) – 100 mg

False Unicorn – 50 mg

Blessed Thistle (Herb) – 50 mg

Rep Raspberry (Fruit) – 50 mg

Soy Isoflavones – 30 mg

Partridge Berry – 20 mg

Mexican Yam (Root) – 15 mg

Quietum Plus also contains – Gelatin, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Magnesium Stearate, and Silicon Dioxide. You can check the product label here to get more information.

What benefits can you expect using Quietum Plus supplement?

Quietum Plus is a slow-acting medicine that needs consistent doses for at least 2-3 months for the body to fully derive all the benefits from the ingredients.

It works to repair various functions in the inner ear and the nerves around it and its special ingredient formula provides the following main benefits:

Reducing fluid build-up in the ear thereby regulating ear fluid at the appropriate level. Combats and reduces the number of free radicals that are responsible for the damage of nerve tissues in our ears; and It strengthens our immune system and rejuvenates our white blood cells to fight aging-related hearing loss.

The other benefits of using Quietum Plus comes individually from its ingredients such as:

Pacific Kelp: It is a rich source of antioxidants. Antioxidants are a super nutrient that works to eliminate the harmful free radicals from our body. When it is combined with other minerals like zinc and manganese etc, it can promote better heart health and even reduce the user’s risk of developing certain cancers.

Fenugreek: It is an herb that smells and tastes like maple syrup. Fenugreek is associated with reduced blood sugar levels and increasing testosterone. It is also known for its effect of providing relief from inflammations as well as lowering blood cholesterol levels and controlling our appetite.

Sage leaves: It is used to make various kinds of medicine and is most prevalent in treating diseases such as Alzheimer’s and depression. It is known to be effective against fighting memory loss as well.

Licorice roots: It is also a known antioxidant with anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial effects. Certain researches have linked this ingredient with improving upper respiratory infections, treating ulcers and digestion, etc.

Dong Quai: This ingredient is widely known as a natural remedy for treating the pain associated with menstrual cramps, menopause, PMS, etc. Also good for easing joint pain, reducing constipation, and anemia.

Black cohosh: It is most commonly used for certain menopausal symptoms like vasomotor symptoms such as hot flashes and night sweats. It is effective against heart palpitations, tinnitus, vertigo, and certain sleep disturbances also.

Blessed thistle: This ingredient is used to treat colds, cough, fever, diarrhea, bacterial infections, and certain forms of cancer. When used as a diuretic it can increase urine output and promote the flow of breast milk in new mothers.

How to use Quietum Plus pills? – Dosage and side effects

Do you need a prescription for using Quietum Plus? - Not at all.

Quietum plus is a dietary supplement that you should take along with your meals. You generally don’t need a doctor’s prescription but for pregnant and nursing mothers, children under 18 years, and individuals with known medical conditions, it is better to consult your physician before you start using this or any other dietary supplement.

Also, It is recommended in the Quietum Plus reviews that, if you are under birth control pills or considering becoming pregnant, you should again, get your physician's approval first.

Normally 2 capsules a day, taken along with a meal is the recommended daily dosage.

There are no known side effects as of yet. Although it is a relatively new product, all the ingredients are naturally sourced and do not undergo a lot of chemical processing.

Just watch out for the allergens included such as Soy.

Is it a magic pill?

Obviously, no!

It is a natural remedy developed with years of research. You need to strictly follow its prescribed course for a few months along with certain lifestyle changes to derive effective results.

Patrick Bark has recommended some additional precautions to be taken to ensure its effectiveness that includes:

Awareness about the ear and auditory system

Getting sufficient exercise

Judicious use of music players and headphones; and

Regular check-ups with your physician

Is it only for people with hearing problems?

No, everyone can be a part of this program as it is intended for generally supporting your auditory health.

People without any current hearing problems can prevent and keep age-related hearing loss away from their lives.

How long will it take to see results?

For people with severe to mild hearing loss, it will take much longer than generally the 2-3 months it usually takes for acute to mild conditions.

There are reports of people quitting after their first-month dosage without improvements in their conditions according to many Quietum plus reviews. However, it is strictly advised that you stick to the course for at least 3 months, to notice effective results.

How long would the results stay?

For individuals who have completed their first 3-month course, their improved conditions seemed to stabilize for another 1-2 years, before noticing diminishing effects again. This was discovered through the initial feedback research, which also noted that maintaining a healthy lifestyle and following the prescribed course had a positive relationship with the degree of improvements and stabilization period.

Price and Where to get it?

One bottle of Quietum Plus capsules is sold for $69 through their official website. Please be careful to only register your purchase from the official store as there are a lot of fake products circulating in the name of Quietum Plus. Also, Quietum Plus comes with a 60 days money-back guarantee scheme that promises to refund if you don’t find any results in 60 days. And this scheme is only available if you purchase from their official store.

One bottle of this product can only last a 15-day course. So, we recommend you get the discounted 6-bottle pack ($49/bottle) which will last you for the entire 3-month course.

Quietum Plus Complaints & User reviews

Delay in delivery (is the only relevant complaint we have found but I suppose the producer can’t be blamed for the pandemic situation that has caused this problem.

Other than that, we couldn’t find any serious complaints or people calling out for their refunds, so we believe their customers are satisfied with the product. In fact, from a lot of the positive reviews we have found, it seems like the product is going to be a huge hit in the global market.



Quietum Plus Review Verdict:

With their 60-day money-back guarantee scheme, we can see how confident the manufacturers are of the effectiveness of this product.

And since they are comprised of all-natural ingredients, they have little to no side effects.

So far mentioned in this Quietum Plus reviews, This altogether might make it seem like a magic pill but it is important to realize that it's only effective through adopting certain lifestyle changes and strictly following the course guidelines.

So, if you want an all-natural and risk-free hearing aid formula, then we suggest you give this product a try.

Contact: Quietum Plus - ﻿﻿hello@quietumplus.com



