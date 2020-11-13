HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Nov. 12, 2020

Department of Health:

97 New Cases Reported Today

No new deaths were reported by DOH today and the COVID-19 case count rose by 97. The COVID-19 dashboard has complete statistics, visualizations, graphs and charts on all health and economic related factors.

The dashboard is updated at 3 p.m. daily: Hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard . (please see related item below)

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 12:00 noon, Nov. 12, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 72 14,080 Hawai‘i 15 1,451 Maui 6 442 Kaua‘i 1 75 Moloka‘i 0 17 Lānaʻi 0 106 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 3 131 Total Cases 97 16,302 Deaths 0 222

Hospitalizations as of 12 p.m. on Nov. 11, 2020: Hawai‘i-12, Maui-6, O‘ahu-56, Kaua‘i-3

DOH Providing New Weekly Data on COVID-19 Clusters Under Investigation

The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) is releasing weekly COVID-19 cluster reports to illustrate COVID-19 trends across the state.

The Weekly COVID-19 Cluster Report (attached) highlights recent incidents in which the virus occurred at one time, in the same geographic location, or among people with the same or similar shared exposures. For example, this week’s report includes information on clusters related to college students attending parties, a cluster connected to a group of co-workers who ate lunch together, and a cluster at an O‘ahu school.

Public health officials study disease clusters to identify risk factors, design intervention strategies, and prevent further infection.

A new Cluster Report will be posted every Thursday on the DOH web site at https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/. The report documents COVID-19 cluster investigations during the past 14 days. A comprehensive cluster report will be published after the end of the calendar year once all 2020 cluster investigations have concluded.

“Data Window Shift” Coming on Sunday Adjusts Daily Reporting Time

DOH will shift its data window this weekend. This adjustment changes the time regular updates are available on the COVID-19 dashboard at https://hawaiicovid19.com. Daily updates on the dashboard will appear at 12 p.m. rather than the current 3 p.m. time.

This change will also mean no new data, including the number of new COVID-19 cases, will be available on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 . This Sunday’s data will now be reported next Monday at 12 p.m.

This additional time provides DOH and its partners a more sustainable data timeline and allows for greater accuracy in reporting COVID-19 statistics. It also makes Hawai‘i’s data timeline more consistent with the timeline of other states, counties, and municipalities across the country.

Read the full news release here: https://hawaiicovid19.com/hawaii-department-of-health-shares-new-weekly-data-on-covid-19-clusters-under-investigation/

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority:

7,715 Passengers Arrive on Wednesday

Yesterday, a total of 7,715 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total of 3,806 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,034 returning residents. The trans-pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism:

Complimentary E-Commerce and Digital Marketing Support for Hawai‘i Businesses

Businesses are invited to apply for e-commerce and digital marketing support offered under technical assistance for businesses funded by the Hawai‘i Business Pivot Grant program. The program matches companies with specialized consultants who help improve the company’s digital presence and expand their market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the time of application, companies applying for assistance must be registered with the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA). If successful, the company will be matched with a partner vendor who will provide 3 hours of complimentary consulting to answer questions or assist with e-commerce and digital marketing. This application process is separate from the application for the Pivot Grant.

The Hawai‘i Technology Development Corporation (HTDC) will be accepting applications on a first-come-first-serve basis and opportunities are limited so businesses are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

This program is administered by HTDC in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce Hawai‘i and the Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism (DBEDT).

For more information and to apply, visit HTDC’s website at https://www.htdc.org/pivot-grant-ecommerce. Contact [email protected] for additional assistance.

Department of Public Safety:

Saguaro Correctional Center Test Results Received & Statewide Inmate Mass Testing Continues

Testing of all Hawai‘i inmates at the Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, AZ was completed on October 29. The 662 inmates with first-round negative test results are being re-tested as part of surge testing efforts at. An additional 22 re-test results came back positive. The current test results of the entire Hawaii inmate population are broken down as follows:

There are five (5) inmates in the hospital. All other positive inmates are in medical isolation at the facility. The negative inmates remain in a precautionary quarantine. There are currently 1,081 inmates housed at Saguaro. PSD has established an information hotline with recorded updates on the Saguaro testing at: 808-587-1421.

DOH testing of O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) inmates and staff is continuous. All 163 OCCC inmate results and nine (9) staff results received over the Veterans Day holiday were negative. There were no new test results reported today. There are no OCCC inmates in the hospital. Three (3) more PSD staff member have recovered and returned to work. Additionally, 93% of PSD staff who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered. Information on PSD’s planning and response to COVID-19 can be found at: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

