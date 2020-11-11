Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,102 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,365 in the last 365 days.

Santa Clara judge creates ‘gold standard’ for mental health courts, Part I

Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Stephen Manley refers to defendants in his courtroom as “clients” – an indication of the unusually informal and conversational tenor of the Behavioral Health Court he created more than two decades ago.

Nov 11, 2020

You just read:

Santa Clara judge creates ‘gold standard’ for mental health courts, Part I

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.