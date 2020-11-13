Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,107 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,370 in the last 365 days.

Prop 25 failed, but California’s fight over cash bail is far from over

Instead the focus is shifting to the Supreme Court of California, where civil rights groups will argue that it is unconstitutional to continue a system that favors people who have money and punishes those who don’t. That case could allow the court’s seven justices to order their own reworking of the bail system, perhaps as soon as the next several months.

You just read:

Prop 25 failed, but California’s fight over cash bail is far from over

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.