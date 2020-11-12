Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Additional Updates Added to the State of Emergency and Public Health Order

November 12, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY (Nov. 12, 2020) – Today additional updates were added to the State of Emergency and the Public Health order to provide additional clarification. 

The revised order clarifies that:

  1. Physical child custody exchanges, court-ordered parent time, and at-home child care services (including nannies and babysitters) are permitted;
  2. Business services provided at a place of residence (e.g., house cleaning, plumbing) are permitted; and
  3. The requirement for on-campus college students to get weekly COVID-19 testing applies only to students who are age 18 or older.

View the State of Emergency order here.

View the Public Health order here.

