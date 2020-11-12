Additional Updates Added to the State of Emergency and Public Health Order

November 12, 2020Tags: COVID-19, Executive Order, Featured, health and human services
SALT LAKE CITY (Nov. 12, 2020) – Today additional updates were added to the State of Emergency and the Public Health order to provide additional clarification.
The revised order clarifies that:
- Physical child custody exchanges, court-ordered parent time, and at-home child care services (including nannies and babysitters) are permitted;
- Business services provided at a place of residence (e.g., house cleaning, plumbing) are permitted; and
- The requirement for on-campus college students to get weekly COVID-19 testing applies only to students who are age 18 or older.
View the State of Emergency order here.
View the Public Health order here.
