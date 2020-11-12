Mississippi Lottery Corporation Holiday Games Off to a Festive Start

JACKSON, MISS. – After just one jolly week in Mississippi lottery retail locations, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation’s (MLC) holiday-themed games have already brought in a steady stream of merry and bright winners into headquarters.

“Players are really enjoying our holiday games,” said MLC President Tom Shaheen. “They look great. They’re fun to play and make great gifts for friends, family or coworkers 21 years or older. The winners over the last week have all been so excited. We love that!”

Jingle All the Way….to Headquarters:

The MLC welcomed winners from all over the state since the tickets launched last week.

$100,000: A Biloxi player won on a Holiday Cash scratch-off game purchased at 1 st Place on Hwy. 67, Biloxi.

Place on Hwy. 67, Biloxi. $30,000: A Brandon player won on a Winter Winnings scratch-off game purchased at Fleetway on I-55 North, Jackson.

$20,000: A Batesville player won on a Holiday Treasures scratch-off game purchased from Lake Stop on Blackjack Rd., Sardis.

$10,000: A Canton player won on a Winter Winnings scratch-off game purchased at H & R Raceway on Hwy. 18, Jackson.

$5,000: A De Kalb player won $5,000 on a Holiday Treasures scratch-off game purchased at Handy Mart on Main St., Dekalb.

$5,000: A Belzoni player won on a Sleigh Bills scratch-off game purchased at Belzoni Mini Mart on N. Hayden St., Belzoni.

$1,000: five players from Hattiesburg, Jackson, Como, Columbia and Brookhaven won on Winter Winnings scratch-off games.

And in addition to our holiday game winners:

$35,000: A Columbia player won on a Bonus Crossword scratch-off game purchased at Bypass Grocery & Exxon on Hwy. 98 Bypass, Columbia.

In Other News…

The search is over for the Mega Millions winner who has been holding on to a $10,000 winning ticket from the June 5 drawing.

The shocked Amite County player arrived at headquarters today with his multi-draw Mega Millions ticket. When asked why he did not collect earlier, he exclaimed he simply forgot to check his numbers!

The MLC posted several social media alerts over the last week teasing out clues on the winning ticket, including where the ticket was purchased. The winner regularly purchases his Mega Millions tickets from Auburn One Stop on Hwy. 98 in Summit, which was the store that sold the $10,000 ticket. After seeing the MLC social media posts, the owner approached the man when he purchased another round of tickets recently and encouraged him to check his tickets. Sure enough……he was a winner and said he was very much appreciative for the owner bringing it to his attention.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) was created in 2018 by the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law, Senate Bill 2001. In accordance with the law, the corporation shall not disclose the identity of the person holding a winning lottery ticket without that person’s permission. Visit us online at www.mslotteryhome.com.

