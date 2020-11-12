11-12-2020 West Virginia Lottery Director Appointed Chairman of Lotto America Product Group

Charleston, W.Va. – West Virginia Lottery Director John Myers has been named chairman of the Lotto America Product Group, the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL) announced recently.

MUSL is a non-profit association that assists its member lotteries in multi-jurisdictional game development. There are currently 38 member lotteries in the organization.

Myers previously served as Vice Chair of the group, and will serve a one-year term as chairman after earning the appointment via nomination from the preceding chair, Rollo Redburn of the Oklahoma Lottery (recently retired). The 13 lottery directors that serve on the Lotto America Product Group then approved the nomination.

“The Lotto America Product Group is a brain trust of the 13 U.S. lotteries that sell the game,” MUSL Executive Director J. Bret Toyne said. “We are excited to have Mr. Myers at the helm as the group looks for innovative ways to promote the product and assist participating lotteries in raising money for good causes and beneficiaries.”

One of the biggest challenges facing multi-jurisdictional draw games is relevancy, and with Myers at the helm, the Lotto America Product Group will be looking for ideas and opportunities to promote the game and build brand awareness. The group will also look for ways to get players excited about the game despite a lower jackpot.

Lotto America launched in November 2017, shortly after Mega Millions raised in price point to $2 per play. Lotto America is one of the few multi-jurisdictional draw games with a rolling jackpot that is just $1 per play- a unique price point for a lottery’s draw game portfolio.

Lotto America is available to play in 13 states, including West Virginia. To play, simply select five numbers ranging from 1-52 on the red balls, and one number ranging from 1-10 for the Lotto America Star Ball ®.

There are nine ways to win a prize in Lotto America, and the Grand Prize is won by matching the first five numbers in any order and matching the star ball. Tickets can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer.