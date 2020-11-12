For Immediate Release: November 12, 2020 Contact: 518-486-9846 press@dos.ny.gov Follow us on Twitter @NYSDOS

New York State Committee on Open Government to Meet on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 1:00pm

Members of the New York State Committee on Open Government will hold a meeting on Thursday, November 19, 2020. In accordance with the provisions of the Governor’s Executive Order 202.1, the meeting will be held by WebEx.

WHO: New York State Committee on Open Government

WHAT: Meeting of the Committee

WHEN: Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 1:00pm

WebEx Information

------------------------------------------------------- Mobile Devices -------------------------------------------------------

https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=m4adc189f086c08fbf17fb9e63d6bd8ed

Password: 6Syzxg764ek ------------------------------------------------------- Audio conference information ------------------------------------------------------- Local: 1-518-549-0500

Access code: 178 749 4944

