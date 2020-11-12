Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,100 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,365 in the last 365 days.

TRAVEL ADVISORY: Eastbound I-94 open. Westbound remains closed Rogers to Monticello, Wright County (Nov. 12, 2020)

St. Cloud, Minn. 1:33 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12 ---Eastbound I-94 is now open. Westbound Interstate 94 remains closed to all traffic except emergency responders until further notice (up to 5 p.m.) between Rogers and Monticello due to a multiple vehicle crash. All westbound lanes are blocked between Wright County Road 19 Albertville and Highway 25 Monticello. Use alternate routes. Follow I-94 Alternate Route signs along Highway 101 Rogers to Highway 10 Elk River to Highway 25 Big Lake to I-94 Monticello, or Highway 24 Clear Lake to I-94 Clearwater.

Be patient. Slow down and drive according to the road conditions. Watch the road. Check www.511mn.org  for latest information.

You just read:

TRAVEL ADVISORY: Eastbound I-94 open. Westbound remains closed Rogers to Monticello, Wright County (Nov. 12, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.