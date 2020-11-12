TRAVEL ADVISORY: Eastbound I-94 open. Westbound remains closed Rogers to Monticello, Wright County (Nov. 12, 2020)

St. Cloud, Minn. 1:33 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12 ---Eastbound I-94 is now open. Westbound Interstate 94 remains closed to all traffic except emergency responders until further notice (up to 5 p.m.) between Rogers and Monticello due to a multiple vehicle crash. All westbound lanes are blocked between Wright County Road 19 Albertville and Highway 25 Monticello. Use alternate routes. Follow I-94 Alternate Route signs along Highway 101 Rogers to Highway 10 Elk River to Highway 25 Big Lake to I-94 Monticello, or Highway 24 Clear Lake to I-94 Clearwater.

Be patient. Slow down and drive according to the road conditions. Watch the road. Check www.511mn.org for latest information.