Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,100 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,365 in the last 365 days.

Route 366 Tarentum Bridge Ramp Inspection Saturday in Tarentum

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing ramp inspection activities at the Tarentum Bridge (Route 366) in Tarentum Borough, Allegheny County, will occur Saturday, November 14 weather permitting. 

Inspection work will occur on the ramp from East 1st Avenue to the Tarentum Bridge (Westbound Route 366) from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday. To allow the inspection work to occur the ramp will close to traffic.

Posted Detour

  • From East 1st Avenue, turn right onto Ross Street

  • Turn right onto East 5th Avenue

  • Turn left onto Lock Street

  • Turn left onto East 6th Avenue

  • Follow East 6th Avenue to Route 366

  • End detour

The ramp from the Tarentum Bridge to East First Avenue will remain open.

Crews from Michael Baker International will conduct the work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

You just read:

Route 366 Tarentum Bridge Ramp Inspection Saturday in Tarentum

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.