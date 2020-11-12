Route 366 Tarentum Bridge Ramp Inspection Saturday in Tarentum

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing ramp inspection activities at the Tarentum Bridge (Route 366) in Tarentum Borough, Allegheny County, will occur Saturday, November 14 weather permitting.

Inspection work will occur on the ramp from East 1st Avenue to the Tarentum Bridge (Westbound Route 366) from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday. To allow the inspection work to occur the ramp will close to traffic.

Posted Detour

From East 1st Avenue, turn right onto Ross Street

Turn right onto East 5th Avenue

Turn left onto Lock Street

Turn left onto East 6th Avenue

Follow East 6th Avenue to Route 366

End detour

The ramp from the Tarentum Bridge to East First Avenue will remain open.

Crews from Michael Baker International will conduct the work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #