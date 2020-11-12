Bristol Road to Close Next Week for Pipe Replacement in Lower Southampton, Bensalem Townships

King of Prussia, PA – Bristol Road will be closed and detoured between Brownsville Road and Neshaminy Boulevard in Lower Southampton and Bensalem townships, Bucks County, on Monday, November 16, through Friday, November 20, from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for pipe replacement by Bucks County maintenance, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the closure, Bristol Road motorists will be directed to use Brownsville Road, Old Street Road, Street Road (Route 132), Old Lincoln Highway, Rockhill Drive and Neshaminy Boulevard. Local access will be maintained up to the work zone. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on this operation will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

