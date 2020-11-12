Bolivar Woman Arrested, Charged with TennCare Fraud

BOLIVAR – An investigation by Special Agents with the Medicaid Fraud Control Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Bolivar woman accused of TennCare Fraud.

In February of 2019, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity, TBI Agents began investigating Glenda Valentine (DOB: 9/2/71). At the time, Valentine was employed by two West Tennessee patient care services, one of which was responsible for her mother’s care, who received TennCare benefits. During the course of the investigation, Agents determined between March and July of 2018, Valentine falsified timesheets for caring for her mother while simultaneously working for the second care service.

On November 6th, Valentine was arrested on one count of TennCare Fraud and one count of Theft over $3,500. She was booked into the Hardeman County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond.

