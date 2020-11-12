Medical Product Maker to Relocate Headquarters & Operations to Edgecombe County

Wolf and Flow X-Ray, a medical imaging manufacturer, will create 68 new jobs in Edgecombe County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest more than $4.5 million to relocate their headquarters and manufacturing operations to Rocky Mount.

“Manufacturers like Wolf and Flow X-Ray choose North Carolina to base their operations because they are confident in our workforce and our ability to manage the current crisis. We are well-positioned to recover economically, in part, because of companies choosing to expand in our state right now,” said Governor Cooper.

Wolf and Flow X-Ray are global manufacturers of high-quality medical and dental imaging products and accessories. For more than 90 years, the Wolf family has offered the medical and dental industries seven different product lines and a catalog of more than 180 products. Wolf and Flow X-Ray hold various patents for its digital radiography and lead protection lines, including the x-ray protective apron.

“We are so excited to relocate to Battleboro and the City of Rocky Mount where we know our employees will have a better quality of life,” said Carol Camiola, Chief Financial Officer of Wolf and Flow X-Ray. “We are confident that with the help from the economic development teams and the local colleges that this project will be a great success for us all.”

“North Carolina’s leadership in healthcare delivery and advanced manufacturing combine to make the state an obvious choice for medical device makers like Wolf and Flow X-Ray,” said Commerce Secretary Anthony Copeland. “We welcome this growing company and look forward to helping them connect to the ingredients for their continued success.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce led a team of partners in supporting Wolf and Flow X-Ray’s decision to locate to North Carolina. The salaries will vary for the operations, shipping, administrative, and management positions. The average expected annual salary for all new positions is $36,929, creating a payroll impact of more than $2.5 million per year. Edgecombe County’s overall average annual wage is $35,732.

A performance-based grant of $200,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate Wolf and Flow X-Ray’s expansion. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

"We are excited to have a quality company like Wolf and Flow X-Ray locating in Edgecombe County – bringing medical and dental products to our citizens and all citizens of America. We are pleased to be helping Americans be safe and healthy," said Oppie Jordan, Vice President of Carolinas Gateway Partnership.

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in the project include the North Carolina Community College System, Edgecombe County, Electricities, Carolinas Gateway Partnership, and the City of Rocky Mount.

