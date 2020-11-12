FLAG ALERT: Lowering of the US and NC Flags to Half-Staff Until Sunset November 16, 2020 in Honor of Fort Bragg Sgt. 1st Class Nikyisha T. Boyd

Governor Roy Cooper today ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff beginning today, November 12, 2020 until sunset on Monday, November 16, 2020 in honor of Fort Bragg soldier, Sgt. 1st Class Nikyisha T. Boyd, who passed away in a traffic incident on Monday.

Originally from Kissimmee, Florida, she was a member of the 1st Special Forces Command, enlisting in the Army in 2004 as a 37F Psychological Operations Specialist. She was assigned to the psychological operations groups at Fort Bragg and deployed eight times, traveling to countries such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, Qatar, the Philippines, and Lithuania.

Her military awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and NATO Medal among many others.

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Please note, all North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the US Flag Code.

