New Podcast Delivers Fresh, Unfiltered Look at Roswell UFO Crash
The episode reveals details on the origins of a missing person’s allegation during the time of the infamous UFO crash.ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new podcast hit airwaves this month that delivers an all new, unfiltered take on the infamous Roswell, New Mexico UFO crash.
The show, Crashed in Roswell: Survivors in a misunderstood city, released a bonus episode as a compliment to their first, full length season. In the episode, host Kyle Bullock sits down with Roswell’s leading UFO expert and researcher, Dennis Balthaser.
The uncut bonus episode offers Balthaser a chance to share the full story of the Roswell UFO incident. The show features his research, firsthand perspective, and the interviews he has had with witnesses over the years.
Perhaps most revealing in the episode is not what is known about Roswell, but what is not known including the mysterious, behind-the-scenes events regarding the official press release from the military regarding the UFO crash outside of Roswell.
The episode also reveals details on the origins of a missing person’s allegation during the time of the crash. Balthaser offers insight on what may or may not have happened to a nurse who reportedly saw bodies pulled from the crash site being autopsied.
“I just want the truth,” says Balthaser in the episode. “If it isn’t aliens… tell us. I’ll go fishing. But I just want the truth.”
Balthaser has been a UFO researcher for decades, his research focus spanning across the globe. He has also acted as Roswell’s most sought after tour guide, giving tourists from around the world a detailed, first hand perspective on Roswell’s storied history.
Due to restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic, Balthaser has officially retired from giving tours and from further research. This exclusive interview offers Balthaser a chance to share decades of research with listeners around the world in an extended, uncut format.
“We are honored that Dennis would do this,” says show producer and narrator, Kyle Bullock. “His body of work is extensive and he offers a truly educated, rational perspective to what many consider the world’s most infamous cover up. We hope this show inspires a new generation of researchers and investigators to pick up where he left off.”
According to producers, the second season of Crashed in Roswell is set to release in January 2021. This new episode featuring Balthaser is available now and can be streamed on Apple Podcasts or through the show’s official site, CrashedInRoswell.com.
