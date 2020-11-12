Market America Compares “Storing” Versus “Organizing” To Help You Save Time While Decluttering Your Home
GREENSBORO, N.C., UNITED STATES, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cleaning can be a real chore. Well, it is, actually, isn’t it? Sure, some people really enjoy keeping every item in its proper place. Others just focus on making sure every family member shows up at the proper time and place – matching shoes may be optional. That’s why Market America | SHOP.COM is here to help reduce the time it takes you to clean by decreasing the amount of things you need to clean in the first place. It all comes down to understanding the difference between storing and organizing in the various rooms of your home.
The Bathroom
Knowing the difference between storing and organizing can really help you save time during your day. For example, if you’re into skincare, maybe you have all of your products in one bin in the bathroom. Every time you go through your skincare routine, you have to dig through to find the products you are currently using for either your morning or night routine. Consider separating your products in two smaller bins. The first bin can be for products you use every day. The second bin can be for products you use more on a weekly or bimonthly basis. Not only does this allow you to be more organized but it saves you time during your skincare routine because what you need is literally at your fingertips!
The Closet
One place you’re sure to want more space while also being able to reduce the time you have to spend in this space is in your closet. Three smart ways to organize your closet include (i) donating any items that you haven’t worn in the past 12 months, (ii) organizing your items by category – all shirts and tops go together in one section while all pants and skirts go together in another section – (iii) and organizing each category of clothing by color. While it may take a bit of time to organize your closet the first time, it’s a great reminder of why you will want to keep your closet organized from now on. Also, don’t forget to give yourself some major “props” for just how good your closet looks after you finish!
The Laundry Room
Three facts when it comes to laundry – (i) there are always dirty clothes, (ii) no one really knows the truth about where some of your socks go and (iii) if all you are doing is adding detergent to a load of laundry, starting the machine and, after the washing machine stops, moving the laundry from the washer to the dryer, you probably shouldn’t say you’ve actually done the laundry. The trick is to commit to actually folding and putting away one load before you break out your happy dance. To make doing the laundry a bit easier, consider separate laundry bins for your colors and whites and take advantage of watching the next episode of your favorite show or listen to a book on tape while you get the laundry folded. Remember, you just cleaned out your closet, so you should have some room to put all of your clean clothes away!
Overall, the best way to help declutter your home is to get in the habit of putting things away. Inevitably, you travel from room to room in your home throughout the day, so get in the habit of never leaving a room with your hands empty. Always do a quick scan to see what may be out of place and put the item where it belongs. You know you will always find what you need if you always put things away.
Market America | SHOP.COM is a global product brokerage and internet marketing company that specializes in one-to-one marketing and is the creator of The Shopping Annuity®.
