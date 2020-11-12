Dolby Laboratories Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) today announced the company's financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year that ended September 25, 2020. For the fourth quarter, Dolby reported total revenue of $271.2 million, compared to $298.8 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. For fiscal 2020, Dolby reported total revenue of $1.16 billion, compared to $1.24 billion for fiscal 2019.



“Dolby experiences are expanding to a broader range of content,” said Kevin Yeaman, President and CEO, Dolby Laboratories. “With the launch of iPhone 12, consumers are now able to create in Dolby Vision and we are also beginning to address content experiences and interactions within new use cases and industries as we enable developers through Dolby.io.”

Fourth quarter GAAP net income was $26.8 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $43.9 million, or $0.43 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, fourth quarter net income was $45.8 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to $67.6 million, or $0.66 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Fourth quarter cash flows from operations was $112.7 million, compared to $130.5 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. A complete listing of Dolby's non-GAAP measures are described and reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures at the end of this release.

Fiscal 2020 GAAP net income was $231.4 million, or $2.25 per diluted share, compared to $255.2 million, or $2.44 per diluted share for fiscal 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, fiscal 2020 net income was $305.2 million, or $2.97 per diluted share, compared to $334.6 million, or $3.20 per diluted share, for fiscal 2019. Fiscal 2020 cash flows from operations was $343.8 million, compared to $327.7 million for fiscal 2019.

COVID-19

Dolby continues to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our company. Our priorities continue to be the safety and well-being of our employees and supporting our communities. Since the initial outbreak of COVID-19, our revenues have been, and we expect will continue to be, impacted across various markets within licensing and products and services. The implications of COVID-19 on our future results of operations remain uncertain.

We expect continued significant uncertainty in global financial markets. Dolby’s financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 rely on estimates of royalty-based revenue that take into consideration the macroeconomic effect of global events, including the COVID-19 pandemic, which may impact supply chain activities and demand for shipments. For more information, see the section captioned “Critical Accounting Policies and Estimates” in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

Dividend

Today, Dolby announced a cash dividend of $0.22 per share of Class A and Class B common stock, payable on December 4, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 24, 2020.

Financial Outlook - First and Second Quarters Fiscal 2021

Unit volume shipments, aggregated across various end markets and devices, continue to be impacted and difficult to predict because of economic uncertainty due to COVID-19, and it remains unclear when such unit volumes could return to pre-pandemic levels. The global cinema market has been adversely impacted by COVID-19 because of site closures or reduced utilization, and we anticipate that cinema sites could continue to be negatively affected through the first half of fiscal 2021 or longer.

Our actual results could differ materially from the estimates we are providing due in part to the challenging economic environment and highly uncertain effects of COVID-19. The estimates we are providing for future periods reflect certain assumptions about the potential impact of COVID-19, based upon a consideration of external and internal data and information. For more information, see "Forward-Looking Statements" in this press release for a description of certain risks that we face, and the section captioned “Risk Factors” in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

First Quarter Fiscal 2021

Dolby is providing the following estimates for its first quarter of fiscal 2021:

Total revenue is estimated to range from $330 million to $360 million





Gross margin percentages are anticipated to range from 90% to 91% on a GAAP basis and from 91% to 92% on a non-GAAP basis





Operating expenses are anticipated to range from $207 million to $219 million on a GAAP basis and from $175 million to $185 million on a non-GAAP basis





Effective tax rate is anticipated to range from 20% to 21% on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis





Diluted earnings per share is anticipated to range from $0.70 to $0.85 on a GAAP basis and from $0.97 to $1.12 on a non-GAAP basis

Second Quarter Fiscal 2021

Dolby is also providing the following estimate for its second quarter of fiscal 2021:

Total revenue is estimated to range from $270 million to $300 million

Conference Call Information

Members of Dolby management will lead a conference call open to all interested parties to discuss fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 financial results for Dolby Laboratories at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Access to the teleconference will be available over the Internet from http://investor.dolby.com/event-calendar or by dialing 1-800-289-0438. International callers can access the conference call at 1-323-794-2423.

A replay of the call will be available from 5:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, November 12, 2020, until 8:59 p.m. PT on Thursday, November 19, 2020, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (international callers can access the replay by dialing 1-412-317-6671) and entering the confirmation code 5368845. An archived version of the teleconference will also be available on the Dolby website, http://investor.dolby.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement Dolby's financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Dolby provides certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate Dolby's operating results in a manner that focuses on what Dolby's management believes to be its ongoing business operations. Specifically, we exclude the following as adjustments from one or more of our non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation expense: Stock-based compensation, unlike cash-based compensation, utilizes subjective assumptions in the methodologies used to value the various stock-based award types that we grant. These assumptions may differ from those used by other companies. To facilitate more meaningful comparisons between our underlying operating results and those of other companies, we exclude stock-based compensation expense.

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles: We amortize intangible assets acquired in connection with acquisitions. These intangible assets consist of patents and technology, customer relationships, and other intangibles. We record amortization charges relating to these intangible assets in our GAAP financial statements, and we view these charges as items arising from pre-acquisition activities that are determined by the timing and valuation of our acquisitions. As these amortization charges do not directly correlate to our operations during any particular period, and often remain unchanged between reporting periods, we exclude these charges to facilitate an evaluation of our current operating results and comparisons to our past operating performance.

Restructuring charges: Restructuring charges are costs associated with restructuring plans and primarily relate to costs associated with exit or disposal activities, employee severance benefits, and asset impairments. We exclude restructuring costs, including any adjustments to charges recorded in prior periods, as we believe that these costs are not representative of our normal operating activities and therefore, excluding these amounts enables a more effective comparison to our past operating performance.

Income tax adjustments: We believe that excluding the income tax effect of the aforementioned non-GAAP adjustments provides a more accurate view of our underlying operating results to management and investors.

Impact from Tax Reform: The enactment of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (Tax Reform), and any related amendments or revisions, requires certain discrete and infrequent charges that are not representative of current operating results and therefore, excluding these amounts enables a more effective comparison to our past operating performance.

Using the aforementioned adjustments, Dolby provides various non-GAAP financial measures including, but not limited to: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating margin, and non-GAAP effective tax rate. Dolby's management believes it is useful for itself and investors to review both GAAP and non-GAAP measures to assess the performance of Dolby's business. Dolby's management does not itself, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Whenever Dolby uses non-GAAP financial measures, it provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measures. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as detailed above. Investors are also encouraged to review Dolby's GAAP financial statements as reported in its US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release and on the Dolby investor relations website, http://investor.dolby.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements relating to Dolby's expected financial results for the first and second quarters of fiscal 2021, our ability to advance our long-term objectives, and future dividend payments are "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, and as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those provided. The following important factors, without limitation, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Dolby’s business operations, financial results, and financial position (including the impact to Dolby partners and disruption of the supply chain and delays in shipments of consumer products; consumer demand for products that incorporate Dolby technologies; delays in the development and release of new products or services that contain Dolby technologies; delays in royalty reporting or delinquent payment by partners or licensees; the impact to the overall cinema market, including closures or limitations of cinema capacity and resulting adverse impact to Dolby’s revenue recognized on box-office sales and demand for cinema products and services; temporary Dolby office closures and other actions to protect Dolby’s workforce; and macroeconomic conditions that affect discretionary spending and access to products that contain Dolby technologies); risks associated with trends in the markets in which Dolby operates, including the Broadcast, Mobile, Consumer Electronics, PC, Cinema, and Other Markets; the loss of, or reduction in sales by, a key customer or licensee; pricing pressures; risks that the continued shift in content distribution from optical disc-based and other traditional media to online and streaming media content could result in fewer devices with Dolby technologies or less revenue from such devices; risks relating to conducting business internationally, including trade restrictions and changes in diplomatic or trade relationships; risks relating to the expiration of patents; the timing of Dolby's receipt of royalty reports and payments from its licensees, including recoveries; changes in tax regulations; timing of revenue recognition under licensing agreements and other contractual arrangements; Dolby's ability to develop, maintain, and strengthen relationships with industry participants; Dolby's ability to develop and deliver innovative technologies in response to new and growing markets; competitive risks; risks associated with conducting business in China and other countries that have historically limited recognition and enforcement of intellectual property and contractual rights; risks associated with the health of the motion picture industry generally; Dolby's ability to increase its revenue streams and to expand its business generally, and to continue to expand its business beyond audio technologies to other technologies; risks associated with acquiring and successfully integrating businesses or technologies; and other risks detailed in Dolby's SEC filings and reports, including the risks identified under the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Dolby disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices in over 20 countries around the globe. Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences. Through innovative research and engineering, we create breakthrough experiences for billions of people worldwide through a collaborative ecosystem spanning artists, businesses, and consumers. The experiences people have - with Dolby Cinema, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, and Dolby Voice - revolutionize entertainment and communications at the cinema, on the go, in the home, and at work.

Dolby, Dolby Cinema, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, Dolby Voice, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners. DLB-F













DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)

Fiscal Quarter Ended Fiscal Year-To-Date Ended September 25,

2020 September 27,

2019 September 25,

2020 September 27,

2019 Revenue: Licensing $ 256,904 $ 264,796 $ 1,078,577 $ 1,107,280 Products and services 14,287 34,031 83,215 134,340 Total revenue 271,191 298,827 1,161,792 1,241,620 Cost of revenue: Cost of licensing 12,665 16,770 50,822 57,531 Cost of products and services 29,800 29,190 95,676 103,323 Total cost of revenue 42,465 45,960 146,498 160,854 Gross margin 228,726 252,867 1,015,294 1,080,766 Operating expenses: Research and development 61,726 60,191 239,045 237,871 Sales and marketing 81,396 82,149 335,933 343,835 General and administrative 55,581 53,013 219,753 205,425 Restructuring charges/(credits) (45 ) 6,294 1,821 36,558 Total operating expenses 198,658 201,647 796,552 823,689 Operating income 30,068 51,220 218,742 257,077 Other income/expense: Interest income 494 5,689 12,725 24,919 Interest expense (55 ) (64 ) (186 ) (170 ) Other income/(expense), net 3,985 (594 ) 8,434 481 Total other income 4,424 5,031 20,973 25,230 Income before income taxes 34,492 56,251 239,715 282,307 Provision for income taxes (7,516 ) (12,316 ) (8,096 ) (26,802 ) Net income including controlling interest 26,976 43,935 231,619 255,505 Less: net (income) attributable to controlling interest (147 ) (17 ) (256 ) (354 ) Net income attributable to Dolby Laboratories, Inc. $ 26,829 $ 43,918 $ 231,363 $ 255,151 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.27 $ 0.44 $ 2.30 $ 2.51 Diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.43 $ 2.25 $ 2.44 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 100,473 100,481 100,564 101,629 Diluted 102,722 102,945 102,944 104,572













DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands; unaudited)

September 25,

2020 September 27,

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,071,876 $ 797,210 Restricted cash 8,103 8,383 Short-term investments 46,948 119,146 Accounts receivable, net 180,340 189,115 Contract assets 161,357 195,651 Inventories, net 25,550 32,331 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 53,022 39,704 Total current assets 1,547,196 1,381,540 Long-term investments 52,149 179,587 Property, plant, and equipment, net 541,963 537,432 Operating lease right-of-use assets 76,515 — Goodwill and intangible assets, net 489,376 515,720 Deferred taxes 118,881 114,075 Other non-current assets 91,245 93,395 Total assets $ 2,917,325 $ 2,821,749 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,617 $ 15,212 Accrued liabilities 219,974 268,144 Income taxes payable 3,260 3,506 Contract liabilities 15,436 19,991 Operating lease liabilities 15,822 — Total current liabilities 267,109 306,853 Non-current contract liabilities 24,342 24,404 Non-current operating lease liabilities 65,315 — Other non-current liabilities 122,154 177,462 Total liabilities 478,920 508,719 Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock 58 58 Class B common stock 41 41 Retained earnings 2,443,138 2,327,877 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (10,594 ) (20,625 ) Total stockholders’ equity – Dolby Laboratories, Inc. 2,432,643 2,307,351 Controlling interest 5,762 5,679 Total stockholders’ equity 2,438,405 2,313,030 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,917,325 $ 2,821,749













DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands; unaudited)

Fiscal Year-To-Date Ended September 25,

2020 September 27,

2019 Operating activities: Net income including controlling interest $ 231,619 $ 255,505 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 90,878 85,123 Stock-based compensation 86,628 76,580 Amortization of premium on investments 800 358 Provision for doubtful accounts 7,689 4,523 Deferred income taxes (5,274 ) (40,191 ) Restructuring charge for exit of leased facility 1,640 33,251 Other non-cash items affecting net income 10,920 6,952 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 1,251 (27,492 ) Contract assets 34,297 (29,708 ) Inventories (11,784 ) (16,098 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets (13,516 ) — Prepaid expenses and other assets (5,680 ) (6,200 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (45,185 ) 169 Income taxes, net (50,586 ) (2,186 ) Contract liabilities (4,621 ) 1,084 Operating lease liabilities 15,618 — Other non-current liabilities (845 ) (13,996 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 343,849 327,674 Investing activities: Purchases of investment securities (287,777 ) (265,361 ) Proceeds from sales of investment securities 244,517 200,636 Proceeds from maturities of investment securities 246,621 136,951 Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (66,347 ) (96,281 ) Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (14,919 ) Purchase of intangible assets (2,640 ) (17,255 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities 134,374 (56,229 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 82,658 57,346 Repurchase of common stock (173,742 ) (340,585 ) Payment of cash dividend (88,581 ) (77,496 ) Distribution to controlling interest (283 ) (1,015 ) Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock (23,065 ) (22,788 ) Payment related to prior purchases of intangible assets (91 ) — Payment of deferred consideration for prior business combination (4,671 ) (743 ) Net cash used in financing activities (207,775 ) (385,281 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 3,938 (5,821 ) Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 274,386 (119,657 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 805,593 925,250 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,079,979 $ 805,593













GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (in millions, except per share data; unaudited) The following tables present Dolby's GAAP financial measures reconciled to the non-GAAP financial measures included in this release for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 and 2019 and fiscal 2020 and 2019: Net income: Fiscal Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended September 25,

2020 September 27,

2019 September 25,

2020 September 27,

2019 GAAP net income $ 26.8 $ 43.9 $ 231.4 $ 255.2 Stock-based compensation (1) 21.8 17.0 86.7 76.6 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (2) 2.5 3.1 10.7 9.9 Restructuring charges — 6.3 1.9 36.5 Impact of Tax Reform — — — (18.2 ) Income tax adjustments (5.3 ) (2.7 ) (25.5 ) (25.4 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 45.8 $ 67.6 $ 305.2 $ 334.6 (1) Stock-based compensation included in above line items: Cost of products and services 0.5 0.4 2.0 1.7 Research and development 6.3 5.3 25.7 23.2 Sales and marketing 8.2 5.8 32.0 28.1 General and administrative 6.8 5.5 27.0 23.6 (2) Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles included in above line items: Cost of licensing 0.7 0.6 3.1 2.4 Cost of products and services 0.9 1.2 3.6 3.1 Research and development 0.1 0.1 0.7 0.2 Sales and marketing 0.8 1.3 3.3 4.2 General and administrative — (0.1 ) — — Diluted earnings per share: Fiscal Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended September 25,

2020 September 27,

2019 September 25,

2020 September 27,

2019 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.43 $ 2.25 $ 2.44 Stock-based compensation 0.21 0.17 0.84 0.73 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 0.03 0.03 0.10 0.09 Restructuring charges — 0.06 0.02 0.35 Impact of Tax Reform — — — (0.17 ) Income tax adjustments (0.05 ) (0.03 ) (0.24 ) (0.24 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.45 $ 0.66 $ 2.97 $ 3.20 Shares used in computing diluted earnings per share 103 103 103 105 The following tables present a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP versions of the estimated financial amounts for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 included in this release: Gross margin: Q1 2021 GAAP gross margin (low - high end of range) 90% - 91% Stock-based compensation 0.2 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 0.8 % Non-GAAP gross margin (low - high end of range) 91% - 92% Operating expenses: Q1 2021 GAAP operating expenses (low - high end of range) $207 - $219 Stock-based compensation (24 ) Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (1 ) Restructuring charges, net (7) - (9) Non-GAAP operating expenses (low - high end of range) $175 - $185 Diluted earnings per share: Q1 2021 Low High GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.70 $ 0.85 Stock-based compensation 0.23 0.23 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 0.03 0.03 Restructuring charges, net 0.08 0.08 Income tax adjustments (0.07 ) (0.07 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.97 $ 1.12 Shares used in computing diluted earnings per share 103 103





