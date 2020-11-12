LogicBio Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOGC), a company dedicated to extending the reach of genetic medicine with pioneering targeted delivery today announced senior member of management will be presenting at upcoming investor conferences



COO Kyle Chiang will participate in fireside chat at the Barclay’s Gene Editing and Gene Therapy Summit on Monday November 16, 2020 at 8:15 AM ET



CEO Frederic Chereau will present at the Jeffries Virtual London Healthcare Conference Genetic Medicines Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 7:20 AM, ET.



CEO Frederic Chereau will record an on-demand presentation for the 32nd annual Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference that will be made available to attendees of the conference beginning on November 30, 2020.



Links to all presentations will be available under the investors tab at www.logicbio.com upon their availability.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics is dedicated to extending the reach of genetic medicine with pioneering targeted delivery platforms. LogicBio’s proprietary genome editing technology platform, GeneRide, enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination. LogicBio has received FDA clearance for the first-in-human clinical trial of LB-001, a wholly owned genome editing program leveraging GeneRide for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia. Patient enrollment is expected to begin in early 2021. In addition, LogicBio has a collaboration with Takeda to research and develop LB-301, an investigational therapy leveraging GeneRide for the treatment of the rare pediatric disease Crigler-Najjar syndrome.

LogicBio is also developing a Next Generation Capsid platform for use in gene editing and gene therapies. Data presented have shown that the capsids deliver highly efficient functional transduction of human hepatocytes with improved manufacturability with low levels of pre-existing neutralizing antibodies in human samples. Top-tier capsid candidates from this effort demonstrated significant improvements over benchmark AAVs currently in clinical development. LogicBio is developing these highly potent vectors for internal development candidates and potentially for business development collaborations.

Contact:

Matthias Jaffe

Chief Financial Officer

mjaffe@logicbio.com

(617) 245-0399