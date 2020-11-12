ImmuCell Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Maine, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImmuCell Corporation (Nasdaq: ICCC) (“ImmuCell” or the “Company”), a growing animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets scientifically-proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef calves, today announced unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Product Sales Results:

Total product sales increased by 25%, or $752,000, to $3.7 million during the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 versus the comparable period during 2019.

The backlog of orders was reduced to approximately $130,000 as of September 30, 2020 from approximately $945,000 as of June 30, 2020.

During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, total product sales increased by 15%, or $1.5 million, to $11.6 million versus the comparable period during 2019.

Total product sales increased by 17%, or $2.2 million, to $15.2 million during the trailing twelve-month period ended September 30, 2020 versus the trailing twelve-month period ended September 30, 2019.

Management ’s Discussion:

“As indicated by the top line growth, our sales team continues to be productive and healthy despite COVID-19’s impact on the economy,” commented Michael F. Brigham, President and CEO. “We are making measurable progress in expanding our First Defense® business. We reduced the backlog of orders and expect to fully realize the benefits of our expanded production capacity beginning in the second quarter of 2021.”

“Our first production priority is Tri-Shield First Defense® because our growth is being driven primarily by this product format, which contributes the higher gross margin dollar but at a lower gross margin percentage of sales,” added Mr. Brigham. “As we increase colostrum collection from new cows that have not been immunized previously with our proprietary vaccines, our production yields tend to decline, but we expect that to improve over time. Tri-Shield® provides antibodies without vaccination so every calf receives a measured dose of Immediate Immunity™ against all three of the primary scour-causing pathogens, E. coli, coronavirus, and rotavirus.”

“Most of our product development expenses were related to the Re-Tain™ product development and commercial scale-up initiative,” concluded Mr. Brigham. “We are proceeding on plan to make our second-phased submission of the CMC Technical Section by the end of the year, which will be subject to at least one six-month review by the FDA.”

Other Financial Results:

Gross margin earned was 46% and 49% of total product sales during the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Gross margin earned was 45% and 49% of total product sales during the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Product development expenses were $1.1 million and $985,000 during the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Product development expenses were $3.2 million and $2.7 million during the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Net loss was $323,000, or $0.04 per share, during the quarter ended September 30, 2020 in comparison to net loss of $503,000, or $0.07 per share, during the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Net loss was $1.2 million, or $0.17 per share, during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 in comparison to net loss of $985,000, or $0.15 per share, during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019.

The $937,700 loan received under the Paycheck Protection Program was recorded as a liability as of September 30, 2020. Subsequent to then, we received notice from our bank that this loan has been fully forgiven by the federal government. The full amount is expected to be recognized as other income during the fourth quarter of 2020.

EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure defined on page 4 of this press release) was $354,000 and $179,000 during the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

EBITDA was $1,008,000 and $1,085,000 during the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.



B alance Sheet Data as of September 30 , 20 20 :

Cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash decreased to $7.3 million as of September 30, 2020 from $8.8 million as of December 31, 2019.

Net working capital decreased to $8.1 million as of September 30, 2020 from $10.7 million as of December 31, 2019.

Total assets increased to $40 million as of September 30, 2020 from $38.7 million as of December 31, 2019.

Stockholders’ equity decreased to $28 million as of September 30, 2020 from $29 million as of December 31, 2019.





Condensed Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

During the Three-Month

Periods Ended September 30, During the Nine-Month

Periods Ended September 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Product sales $3,723 $2,970 $11,599 $10,091 Costs of goods sold 2,001 1,519 6,357 5,189 Gross margin 1,722 1,451 5,242 4,902 Sales, marketing and administrative expenses 851 896 2,804 2,898 Product development expenses 1,123 985 3,184 2,715 Operating expenses 1,974 1,881 5,988 5,613 NET OPERATING LOSS (252 ) (430 ) (746 ) (711 ) Other expenses, net 71 65 480 242 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (323 ) (495 ) (1,226 ) (953 ) Income tax expense (benefit) - 8 (15 ) 32 NET LOSS ($323 ) ($503 ) ($1,211 ) ($985 ) Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 7,213 7,210 7,213 6,687 Basic net loss per share ($0.04 ) ($0.07 ) ($0.17 ) ($0.15 ) Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 7,213 7,210 7,213 6,687 Diluted net loss per share ($0.04 ) ($0.07 ) ($0.17 ) ($0.15 )





Selected Balance Sheet Data (In thousands) (Unaudited)

As of

September 30 , 20 20 As of

December 31, 201 9 Cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash $7,313 $8,774 Net working capital 8,135 10,694 Total assets 39,987 38,692 Stockholders’ equity $28,021 $28,991

Non-GAAP Measures:

Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position or cash flow that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures included in this press release should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, the comparable measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reader should review our Statements of Cash Flows for a detailed understanding of our sources and uses of cash. We start with our reported loss before income taxes because presently we are not paying cash for income taxes and do not anticipate paying significant cash for income taxes in the near-term future. We believe that considering the non-GAAP income before income taxes and before certain non-cash expenses assists management and investors by looking at our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis excluding these certain charges that are not uses of cash from our reported loss before income taxes. We calculate non-GAAP income before income taxes and certain non-cash expenses as indicated in the table below:

During the Three-Month

Periods Ended

September 30, During the Nine-Month

Periods Ended

September 30, (In thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Loss before income taxes ($323 ) ($495 ) ($1,226 ) ($953 ) Depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation 665 640 2,032 1,939 Income before income taxes and certain non-cash expenses $342 $145 $806 $986

The figures we have calculated and reported above do not include cash used to repay bank debt in the amounts of $143,000 and $215,000 during the three-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $488,000 (exclusive of the $8.3 million used to repay our refinanced bank debt) and $644,000 during the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The figures calculated above differ from the calculation of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) in two significant ways. First, we have not added back interest expense because we do pay cash for interest. Interest expense was $76,000 and $107,000 during the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $500,000 and $333,000 during the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, interest expense included payments of $165,000 to terminate our interest rate swap agreements and $95,000 to write-off debt issuance costs, both made in connection with the refinancing of our bank debt during the first quarter of 2020. Second, we have added back stock-based compensation expense because this is a non-cash expense, but it is not added back to the calculation of EBITDA. EBITDA was $354,000 and $179,000 during the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $1,008,000 and $1,085,000 during the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Conference Call:

Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 that was filed with the SEC on Thursday, November 12, 2020 and its updated Corporate Presentation slide deck that provides an overview of the Company’s business and is available under the “Investors” tab of the Company’s website at www.immucell.com, or by request to the Company.

About ImmuCell :

ImmuCell Corporation's (Nasdaq: ICCC) purpose is to create scientifically-proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef calves. ImmuCell manufactures and markets First Defense®, providing Immediate Immunity™ to newborn dairy and beef calves, and is in the late stages of developing Re-Tain™, a novel treatment for subclinical mastitis without a milk discard requirement that provides an alternative to traditional antibiotics. Press releases and other information about the Company are available at: http://www.immucell.com .

