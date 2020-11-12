Aziyo Biologics Awarded Breakthrough Technology Contract with Premier Inc.

/EIN News/ -- SILVER SPRING, Md., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (“Aziyo”), a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on creating the next generation of differentiated products and improving outcomes in patients undergoing surgery, has been awarded a group purchasing agreement with Premier Inc., for Premier’s Technology Breakthroughs Program. Effective December 1, 2020, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Aziyo’s CanGaroo® Envelope - a 510(k) FDA-cleared and CE-Marked extracellular matrix (ECM) envelope intended to securely hold a cardiac implantable electronic device (CIED) or an implantable neurostimulator to create a stable environment when implanted in the body.



“We are honored to be recognized by Premier as a Breakthrough Technology and are excited to make CanGaroo available to their members to address implantable electronic device complications,” said Ron Lloyd, President and CEO. “This contract recognizes the innovative regenerative medicine technology we have developed to help physicians better manage and potentially avoid complications for patients undergoing these procedures. We are looking forward to this next step in our broader commercialization efforts and getting CanGaroo into the hands of a wider range of customers.”

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,100 U.S. hospitals and 200,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About the CanGaroo® Envelope

The CanGaroo Envelope is a small intestine submucosa (SIS) extracellular matrix (ECM) designed to mitigate complications deriving from implantable electronic devices and the shortcomings of synthetic envelopes. Once implanted, it creates a hospitable environment for the surrounding cells to migrate into the bio scaffold and start matrix turnover. The natural, systemically vascularized pocket is remodeled into a surrounding layer of vital, vascularized tissue, potentially reducing the risk of capsular formation, migration and erosion of the implantable device through the skin, and complications associated with Twiddler’s syndrome. The CanGaroo Envelope may also facilitate the process of implantation and of device removal during its replacement, as well as enhance patient comfort.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics is a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on creating the next generation of differentiated products and improving outcomes in patients undergoing surgery, concentrating on patients receiving implantable medical devices. Since its founding in 2015, the Company has created a portfolio of commercial-stage products used in cardiovascular, orthopedic, and reconstructive specialties. For more information, visit www.Aziyo.com.

Media:

Courtney Guyer

Aziyo Biologics, Inc.

PR@aziyo.com

Investors:

Leigh Salvo or Caroline Paul

Gilmartin Group

investors@aziyo.com