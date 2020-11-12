Agile Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Commercial Launch of Twirla® Expected by Year-End 2020



$71.9 Million in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Marketable Securities as of September 30, 2020

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women's healthcare company, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and provided a corporate update.

“With our commercial launch of Twirla expected by the end of the year, we remain on track to deliver on our plan. The final validation of our commercial manufacturing process continues to progress as all three of our batches are expected to be released for commercial use in December 2020. By taking steps to build out an experienced sales force, secure major wholesaler agreements and increase market access for Twirla, we believe we are well-prepared to hit the ground running. Having our first FDA-approved product nearing launch marks an exciting time for Agile and we look forward to bringing to the market another choice for women to help fulfill their contraceptive needs,” said Al Altomari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Agile.

Third Quarter 2020 and Other Recent Corporate Developments:

Twirla Commercialization Update

The Company intends to begin shipping product to wholesalers by year-end 2020.



Agile remains on track to finalize the validation of its commercial manufacturing process of Twirla.

All three validation batches are expected to be released for commercial use in December 2020.



• All three validation batches are expected to be released for commercial use in December 2020. The Company continued to build its distribution network by entering into an agreement with a third major U.S. wholesaler.



The Company continues to build awareness among prescribers and health care providers to gain market access for Twirla.

Product sampling expected to begin at launch.



• Product sampling expected to begin at launch. Through Syneos Selling Solutions, the Company’s contract sales force partner, Agile completed the hiring of an initial sales team of 73 persons.

• The sales force initiated discussions with healthcare providers after it was fully deployed in mid-October.

Strengthened Executive Leadership Team

In August 2020, the Company appointed Paul Korner, MD, MBA, as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Korner is a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist with more than 20 years of pharmaceutical and biotech industry experience, including significant experience within women’s healthcare.

Launched I’m So Done – A National Unbranded Campaign

In September 2020, the Company launched I’m So Done, an education and empowerment platform that encourages women to think about their current contraceptive method and decision-making journey.

Financial Guidance

The Company narrowed its operating expense guidance for the full year 2020 to be in the range of $52 million to $54 million, with general and administrative expenses accounting for approximately 70% of the spending as it builds out its commercial infrastructure. The Company’s operating expenses guidance includes $2.7 million to $3 million of non-cash stock compensation expense. The Company expects its gross revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020, reflecting expectations of initial stocking of Twirla by wholesalers, to be approximately $1 million.



Based on the Company’s current business plan and pending launch of Twirla, the Company believes that its cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of September 30, 2020 will be sufficient to meet its projected operating requirements through the end of 2021. If the COVID-19 pandemic or other factors impact the Company’s current business plans or its ability to generate revenue from the launch of Twirla, the Company believes it has the ability to revise its commercial plans, including curtailing sales and marketing spending, to allow it to continue to fund its operations.

Third Quarter Financial Results

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities : As of September 30, 2020, Agile had $71.9 million of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities compared to $34.5 million of cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2019.



R&D expenses were $3.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $2.4 million for the comparable period in 2019. The increase in R&D expenses was primarily due to costs to conduct validation work for commercial manufacturing of Twirla by Corium, the Company's contract manufacturer.



R&D expenses were $3.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $2.4 million for the comparable period in 2019. The increase in R&D expenses was primarily due to costs to conduct validation work for commercial manufacturing of Twirla by Corium, the Company’s contract manufacturer. General and administrative (G&A) expenses: G&A expenses were $11.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $2.1 million for the comparable period in 2019. The increase in G&A expenses was primarily due to higher costs associated with the Company’s pre-commercialization activities for Twirla, such as brand building, advocacy, market research and consulting. The increase in G&A expenses was also attributable to activities related to building out the commercial organization and included higher salaries and higher professional fees related to recruiting fees and consultants, and an increase in stock compensation expense.



G&A expenses were $11.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $2.1 million for the comparable period in 2019. The increase in G&A expenses was primarily due to higher costs associated with the Company's pre-commercialization activities for Twirla, such as brand building, advocacy, market research and consulting. The increase in G&A expenses was also attributable to activities related to building out the commercial organization and included higher salaries and higher professional fees related to recruiting fees and consultants, and an increase in stock compensation expense.



Net loss was $15.5 million, or $0.18 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to a net loss of $4.4 million, or $0.08 per share, for the comparable period in 2019. Shares Outstanding: As of September 30, 2020, Agile had 87,434,604 shares of common stock outstanding.

About Twirla®

Twirla (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol) transdermal system is a once-weekly combined hormonal contraceptive (CHC) patch that contains the active ingredients levonorgestrel (LNG), a type of progestin, and ethinyl estradiol (EE), a type of estrogen. Twirla is indicated for use as a method of contraception by women of reproductive potential with a body mass index (BMI) < 30 kg/m2 for whom a combined hormonal contraceptive is appropriate to prevent pregnancy. Healthcare providers (HCPs) are encouraged to consider Twirla’s reduced efficacy in women with a BMI ≥ 25 to <30 kg/m2 before prescribing. Twirla is contraindicated in women with a BMI ≥ 30 kg/m2. Twirla is designed to be applied once weekly for three weeks, followed by a week without a patch.

About Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

Agile Therapeutics is a women's healthcare company dedicated to fulfilling the unmet health needs of today’s women. Our product candidates are designed to provide women with contraceptive options that offer freedom from taking a daily pill, without committing to a longer-acting method. Our initial product, Twirla®, (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol) transdermal system is a non-daily prescription contraceptive. Twirla is based on our proprietary transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion®, which is designed to allow drug delivery through the skin. For more information, please visit the company website at www.agiletherapeutics.com . The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the Company’s website.

Forward-Looking Statement

Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except par value and share data)

September 30, December 31, 2020

2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,163 $ 34,479 Marketable securities 47,742 — Prepaid expenses 1,414 840 Total current assets 73,319 35,319 Property and equipment, net 14,271 14,044 Right of use asset 31 158 Other non-current assets 1,791 19 Total assets $ 89,412 $ 49,540 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,016 $ 1,819 Accrued expenses 2,154 1,804 Lease liability, current portion 34 172 Total current liabilities 7,204 3,795 Long-term debt 16,078 — Total liabilities 23,282 3,795 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $.0001 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 87,434,604 and 69,810,305 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 9 7 Additional paid-in capital 360,713 306,108 Accumulated other comprehensive income 11 — Accumulated deficit (294,603 ) (260,370 ) Total stockholders’ equity 66,130 45,745 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 89,412 $ 49,540









Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share and share data)