Dynagas LNG Partners LP Reports Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

/EIN News/ -- ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: “DLNG”) (“Dynagas Partners” or the “Partnership”), an owner and operator of liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) carriers, today announced its results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.



Third Quarter Highlights:

Net income and earnings per common unit of $10.0 million and $0.20, respectively;

Adjusted Net Income (1) of $10.2 million and Adjusted Earnings per common unit of $0.21;

of $10.2 million and Adjusted Earnings per common unit of $0.21; Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $24.2 million;

of $24.2 million; 100% fleet utilization;

Declared and paid cash distribution of $0.5625 per unit on its Series A Preferred Units (NYSE: “DLNG PR A”) for the period from May 12, 2020 to August 11, 2020 and $0.546875 per unit on the Series B Preferred Units (NYSE: “DLNG PR B”) for the period from May 22, 2020 to August 21, 2020; and

Entered into an amended and restated ATM Sales Agreement (the “A&R Sales Agreement”), for the offer and sale of common units representing limited partnership interests, having an aggregate offering price of up to $30.0 million (the “Current ATM Program”). Upon entry into the A&R Sales Agreement, the Partnership terminated its prior at-the-market program established in July of 2020 (the “Prior ATM Program”). At the time of such termination, $0.4 million of the Partnership’s common units out of an aggregate of $30.0 million of its common units were sold pursuant to the Prior ATM Program.

Subsequent Events:

Declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.5625 on the Partnership’s Series A Preferred Units for the period from August 12, 2020 to November 11, 2020, which was paid on November 12, 2020; and

Declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.546875 on the Partnership’s Series B Preferred Units for the period from August 22, 2020 to November 21, 2020, which is payable on November 23, 2020.

(1) Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings per common unit, and Adjusted EBITDA are not recognized measures under U.S. GAAP. Please refer to Appendix B of this press release for the definitions and reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and other related information.

CEO Commentary:

We are pleased to report the results for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020. All six LNG carriers in our fleet are operating under their respective long-term charters with international gas producers with an average remaining contract term of 7.9 years. Our estimated contracted revenue backlog is approximately $1.15 billion. Absent any unforeseen events or unscheduled dry dockings, our fleet is contracted to be employed 100% for 2020, 92% for 2021 and 83% for 2022 through and including 2025. The earliest contracted re-delivery date for our six LNG carriers is in the third quarter of 2021(the Arctic Aurora), with the next carrier (the Clean Energy) becoming available for re-chartering in the first quarter of 2026 at the earliest.

For the third quarter of 2020, we reported Net Income of $10.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $24.2 million. This improved performance is attributable to an increase in voyage revenues and a decrease in interest and finance costs compared to the corresponding period in 2019, coupled with stable vessel operating expenses during this period.

Despite the ongoing operational challenges the industry is facing as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, we are pleased to report 100% utilization for our fleet for the third quarter of 2020. The ongoing impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has been operationally manageable due to our manager’s COVID-19 response plan which has been implemented with the support of our seafarers, charterers and employees, for which we are grateful.

Going forward, we intend to continue our strategy of using our cash flow generation to deleverage our balance sheet and reinforce our liquidity so as to build equity value over time. This, we believe, will enhance our ability to pursue future growth initiatives.

Financial Results Overview:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per unit data) September 30,

2020

(unaudited) September 30,

2019

(unaudited) September 30,

2020

(unaudited) September 30,

2019

(unaudited) Voyage revenues $ 34,346 $ 34,364 $ 102,730 $ 96,584 Net Income / (Loss) $ 10,015 $ (4,740 ) $ 23,409 $ (1,916 ) Adjusted Net Income (1) $ 10,203 $ 2,775 $ 27,161 $ 5,277 Operating income $ 16,149 $ 16,061 $ 48,018 $ 43,963 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 24,221 $ 23,775 $ 72,091 $ 66,366 Earnings/ (Loss) per common unit $ 0.20 $ (0.21 ) $ 0.41 $ (0.30 ) Adjusted Earnings/ (Loss) per common unit (1) $ 0.21 $ — $ 0.52 $ (0.10 )

(1) Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Earnings/(Loss) per common unit are not recognized measures under U.S. GAAP. Please refer to Appendix B of this press release for the definitions and reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 Financial Results

Net Income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $10.0 million as compared to a Net Loss of $4.7 million in the corresponding period of 2019, which represents an increase of $14.7 million, or 312.8%. This increase was mainly attributable to a decrease in interest and finance costs in the three months ended September 30, 2020, as further analyzed below.

Adjusted Net Income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $10.2 million compared to $2.8 million in the corresponding period of 2019, representing a net increase of $7.4 million or 264.3%.

Voyage revenues for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 were $34.3 million and $34.4 million, respectively.

The Partnership reported average daily hire gross of commissions(1) of approximately $62,500 per day per vessel in the three-month period ended September 30, 2020, compared to approximately $62,200 per day per vessel in the corresponding period of 2019. During the three-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, the Partnership’s vessels operated at 100% and 99% utilization, respectively.

Vessel operating expenses were $7.2 million, which corresponds to a daily rate per vessel of $13,074 in the three-month period ended September 30, 2020, as compared to $7.5 million, or a daily rate per vessel of $13,531 in the corresponding period of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $24.2 million, as compared to $23.8 million for the corresponding period of 2019, which corresponds to an increase of $0.4 million, or 1.7%.

Interest and finance costs, net, were $6.0 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to $20.9 million in the corresponding period of 2019, which represents a decrease of $14.9 million, or 71.3%. The decrease in interest and finance costs is due to (i) the lower weighted average interest rate, (ii) the reduction in the average interest bearing debt and (iii) the decrease in deferred loan fees as a result of a $7.5 million one-time write-off of deferred loan fees included in the corresponding period of 2019 in connection with the early prepayment of the $480 million Senior Secured Term Loan facility in September 2019.

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Partnership reported Earnings per common unit and Adjusted Earnings per common unit, basic and diluted, of $0.20 and $0.21 respectively, after taking into account the distributions relating to the Series A Preferred Units and the Series B Preferred Units on the Partnership’s Net income/Adjusted Net Income. Earnings per common unit and Adjusted Earnings per common unit, basic and diluted, are calculated on the basis of a weighted average number of 35,593,477 common units outstanding during the period and in the case of Adjusted Earnings per common unit after reflecting the impact of the non-cash items presented in Appendix B of this press release.

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings/(Loss) per common unit are not recognized measures under U.S. GAAP. Please refer to Appendix B of this press release for the definitions and reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Amounts relating to variations in period–on–period comparisons shown in this section are derived from the condensed financials presented below.

(1) Average daily hire gross of commissions represents voyage revenue excluding the non-cash time charter deferred revenue amortization, divided by the Available Days in the Partnership’s fleet as described in Appendix B.

Liquidity/ Financing/ Cash Flow Coverage

During the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Partnership generated net cash from operating activities of $27.6 million as compared to $13.6 million in the corresponding period of 2019, which represents an increase of $14.0 million, or 102.9%.

As of September 30, 2020, the Partnership reported total cash of $76.0 million (including $50.0 million of restricted cash). The Partnership’s outstanding indebtedness as of September 30, 2020 under the $675.0 Million Credit Facility amounted to $627.0 million, gross of unamortized deferred loan fees and including $48.0 million, which is repayable within one year.

In July 2020, the Partnership, under the Prior ATM program, issued and sold 122,580 common units at a weighted average price of $3.665 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $0.4 million and net proceeds of $0.3 million. No issuances of common units under the Current ATM program were made during the three months ended September 30, 2020.

As of September 30, 2020, the Partnership had unused availability of $30.0 million under its interest free $30.0 million revolving credit facility with its Sponsor, or the $30.0 Million Revolving Credit Facility, which was extended on November 14, 2018, and is available to the Partnership at any time until November 2023.

Vessel Employment

As of November 12, 2020, the Partnership had estimated contracted time charter coverage(1) for 100% of its fleet estimated Available Days (as defined in Appendix B) for 2020, 92% of its fleet estimated Available Days for 2021 and 83% of its fleet estimated Available Days for 2022.

As of the same date, the Partnership’s contracted revenue backlog estimate (2) (3) was $1.15 billion, with an average remaining contract term of 7.9 years.

(1) Time charter coverage for the Partnership’s fleet is calculated by dividing the fleet contracted days on the basis of the earliest estimated delivery and redelivery dates prescribed in the Partnership’s current time charter contracts, net of scheduled class survey repairs by the number of expected Available Days during that period.

(2) The Partnership calculates its estimated contracted revenue backlog by multiplying the contractual daily hire rate by the expected number of days committed under the contracts (assuming earliest delivery and redelivery and excluding options to extend), assuming full utilization. The actual amount of revenues earned and the actual periods during which revenues are earned may differ from the amounts and periods disclosed due to, for example, dry-docking and/or special survey downtime, maintenance projects, off-hire downtime and other factors that result in lower revenues than the Partnership’s average contract backlog per day.

(3) $0.16 billion of the revenue backlog estimate relates to the estimated portion of the hire contained in certain time charter contracts with Yamal which represents the operating expenses of the respective vessels and is subject to yearly adjustments on the basis of the actual operating costs incurred within each year. The actual amount of revenues earned in respect of such variable hire rate may therefore differ from the amounts included in the revenue backlog estimate due to the yearly variations in the respective vessels’ operating costs.

About Dynagas LNG Partners LP

Dynagas LNG Partners LP. (NYSE: DLNG) is a master limited partnership which owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers employed on multi-year charters. The Partnership’s current fleet consists of six LNG carriers, with aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Visit the Partnership’s website at www.dynagaspartners.com .

APPENDIX A

DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands of U.S. dollars except units and per unit data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020

(unaudited) 2019

(unaudited) 2020

(unaudited) 2019

(unaudited) REVENUES Voyage revenues $ 34,346 $ 34,364 $ 102,730 $ 96,584 EXPENSES Voyage expenses (including related party) (695 ) (803 ) (2,305 ) (1,934 ) Vessel operating expenses (7,217 ) (7,469 ) (21,687 ) (21,286 ) General and administrative expenses (including related party) (596 ) (737 ) (1,861 ) (1,823 ) Management fees -related party (1,697 ) (1,648 ) (5,055 ) (4,890 ) Depreciation (7,992 ) (7,646 ) (23,804 ) (22,688 ) Operating income 16,149 16,061 48,018 43,963 Interest and finance costs, net (6,026 ) (20,851 ) (21,126 ) (45,898 ) Loss on derivative instruments (5 ) — (3,357 ) — Other, net (103 ) 50 (126 ) 19 Net income / (Loss) $ 10,015 $ (4,740 ) $ 23,409 $ (1,916 ) Earnings/ (loss) per common unit (basic and diluted)



$ 0.20 $ (0.21 ) $ 0.41 $ (0.30 ) Weighted average number of units outstanding, basic and diluted: Common units 35,593,477 35,490,000 35,524,744 35,490,000





DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars—except for unit data)

September 30,

2020

(unaudited) December 31,

2019

(audited) ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (current and non-current) $ 76,046 $ 66,206 Due from related party (current and non-current) 1,350 1,350 Other current assets 2,521 1,966 Vessels, net 892,893 916,697 Other non-current assets 2,666 2,968 Total assets $ 975,476 $ 989,187 LIABILITIES Total long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs $ 619,068 $ 653,154 Total other current liabilities 19,567 16,951 Derivative financial instrument (current and non-current) 3,181 — Due to related party (current and non-current) 1,747 2,202 Total other non-current liabilities 3,193 3,173 Total liabilities $ 646,756 $ 675,480 PARTNERS’ EQUITY General partner (35,526 units issued and outstanding as at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019) (13 ) (28 ) Common unitholders (35,612,580 units issued and outstanding as at September 30, 2020 and 35,490,000 units issued and outstanding as at December 31, 2019) 202,019 187,021 Series A Preferred unitholders: (3,000,000 units issued and outstanding as at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019) 73,216 73,216 Series B Preferred unitholders: (2,200,000 units issued and outstanding as at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019) 53,498 53,498 Total partners’ equity $ 328,720 $ 313,707 Total liabilities and partners’ equity $ 975,476 $ 989,187

DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from Operating Activities: Net income / (Loss): $ 10,015 $ (4,740 ) $ 23,409 $ (1,916 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income / (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 7,992 7,646 23,804 22,688 Amortization and write-off of deferred financing fees 626 8,316 1,913 9,927 Deferred revenue amortization 129 (36 ) 233 (430 ) Amortization of deferred charges 54 54 162 126 Loss on derivative financial instrument 5 — 3,357 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable 355 — (222 ) 48 Prepayments and other assets 196 165 (285 ) (498 ) Inventories 19 1,222 (48 ) 421 Due from/ to related parties 3,275 (749 ) (455 ) (274 ) Deferred charges 108 38 (73 ) (999 ) Trade accounts payable (54 ) (834 ) (988 ) (449 ) Accrued liabilities 189 128 (122 ) 173 Unearned revenue 4,678 2,350 3,738 888 Net cash provided by Operating Activities 27,587 13,560 54,423 29,705 Cash flows from Investing Activities Vessel acquisitions and other additions to vessels’ cost — — — — Net cash used in Investing Activities — — — — Cash flows from Financing Activities: Issuance of common units, net of issuance costs 276 — 276 — Payment of securities registration and other filing costs (17 ) — (17 ) (139 ) Distributions declared and paid (2,891 ) (2,890 ) (8,672 ) (13,501 ) Proceeds from long-term debt — 675,000 — 675,000 Repayment of long-term debt (12,000 ) (470,400 ) (36,000 ) (472,800 ) Payment of derivative instruments (170 ) — (170 ) — Payment of deferred finance fees — (10,558 ) — (10,558 ) Net cash used in Financing Activities (14,802 ) 191,152 (44,583 ) 178,002 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 12,785 204,712 9,840 207,707 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 63,261 112,912 66,206 109,917 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 76,046 $ 317,624 $ 76,046 $ 317,624

APPENDIX B

Fleet statistics

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (expressed in United states dollars except for operational data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Number of vessels at the end of period 6 6 6 6 Average number of vessels in the period (1) 6 6 6 6 Calendar Days (2) 552.0 552.0 1,644.0 1,638.0 Available Days (3) 552.0 552.0 1,644.0 1,638.0 Revenue earning days (4) 552.0 548.7 1,638.7 1,604.3 Time Charter Equivalent (5) $ 60,962 $ 60,799 $ 61,086 $ 57,784 Fleet Utilization (4) 100 % 99 % 99.7 % 98 % Vessel daily operating expenses (6) $ 13,074 $ 13,531 $ 13,192 $ 12,995





(1) Represents the number of vessels that constituted the Partnership’s fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of days that each vessel was a part of the Partnership’s fleet during the period divided by the number of Calendar Days (defined below) in the period. (2) “Calendar Days” are the total days that the Partnership possessed the vessels in its fleet for the relevant period. (3) “Available Days” are the total number of Calendar Days that the Partnership’s vessels were in its possession during a period, less the total number of scheduled off-hire days during the period associated with major repairs, or dry-dockings. (4) The Partnership calculates fleet utilization by dividing the number of its Revenue earning days, which are the total number of Available Days of the Partnership’s vessels net of unscheduled off-hire days (which do not include positioning/ repositioning days for which compensation has been received) during a period by the number of Available Days. The shipping industry uses fleet utilization to measure a company’s efficiency in finding employment for its vessels and minimizing the amount of days that its vessels are off-hire for reasons such as unscheduled repairs but excluding scheduled off-hires for vessel upgrades, dry-dockings or special or intermediate surveys. (5) Time charter equivalent rate (“TCE rate”), is a measure of the average daily revenue performance of a vessel. For time charters, this is calculated by dividing total voyage revenues, less any voyage expenses, by the number of Available Days during that period. Under a time charter, the charterer pays substantially all vessel voyage related expenses. However, the Partnership may incur voyage related expenses when positioning or repositioning vessels before or after the period of a time charter, during periods of commercial waiting time or while off-hire during dry-docking or due to other unforeseen circumstances. The TCE rate is not a measure of financial performance under U.S. GAAP (non-GAAP measure), and should not be considered as an alternative to voyage revenues, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, the TCE rate is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a company’s performance and to assist the Partnership’s management in making decisions regarding the deployment and use of the Partnership’s vessels and in evaluating their financial performance. The Partnership’s calculation of TCE rates may not be comparable to that reported by other companies. The following table reflects the calculation of the Partnership’s TCE rates for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for TCE rates, which are expressed in U.S. dollars, and Available Days):





Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except for Available Days and TCE rate) Voyage revenues $ 34,346 $ 34,364 $ 102,730 $ 96,584 Voyage Expenses * (695 ) (803 ) (2,305 ) (1,934 ) Time Charter equivalent revenues $ 33,651 $ 33,561 $ 100,425 $ 94,650 Available Days 552.0 552.0 1,644.0 1,638.0 Time charter equivalent (TCE) rate $ 60,962 $ 60,799 $ 61,086 $ 57,784

*Voyage expenses include commissions of 1.25% paid to Dynagas Ltd., the Partnership’s Manager, and third party ship brokers, when defined in the charter parties, bunkers, port expenses and other minor voyage expenses.

(6) Daily vessel operating expenses, which include crew costs, provisions, deck and engine stores, lubricating oil, insurance, spares and repairs and flag taxes, are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by fleet Calendar Days for the relevant time period.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Financial Information to Non-GAAP Financial Information



Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (In thousands of U.S. dollars) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income / (Loss) $ 10,015 $ (4,740 ) $ 23,409 $ (1,916 ) Net interest and finance costs (1) 6,026 20,851 21,126 45,898 Depreciation 7,992 7,646 23,804 22,688 Loss on derivative financial instrument 5 — 3,357 — Amortization of deferred revenue 129 (36 ) 233 (430 ) Amortization of deferred charges 54 54 162 126 Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,221 $ 23,775 $ 72,091 $ 66,366

(1) Includes interest and finance costs and interest income, if any.

The Partnership defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest and finance costs, net of interest income (if any), gains/losses on derivative financial instruments, taxes (when incurred), depreciation and amortization (when incurred), class survey costs and significant non-recurring items (if any). Adjusted EBITDA is used as a supplemental financial measure by management and external users of financial statements, such as investors, to assess the Partnership’s operating performance.

The Partnership believes that Adjusted EBITDA assists its management and investors by providing useful information that increases the ability to compare the Partnership’s operating performance from period to period and against that of other companies in its industry that provide Adjusted EBITDA information. This increased comparability is achieved by excluding the potentially disparate effects between periods or against companies of interest, other financial items, depreciation and amortization and taxes, which items are affected by various and possible changes in financing methods, capital structure and historical cost basis and which items may significantly affect net income between periods. The Partnership believes that including Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance benefits investors in (a) selecting between investing in the Partnership and other investment alternatives and (b) monitoring the Partnership’s ongoing financial and operational strength.

Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to and does not purport to represent cash flows for the period, nor is it presented as an alternative to operating income. Further, Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under U.S. GAAP and does not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, cash flow from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA excludes some, but not all, items that affect net income and these measures may vary among other companies. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA, as presented above, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other businesses because they may be defined differently by those other businesses. It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Any Non-GAAP measures should be viewed as supplemental to, and should not be considered as alternatives to, GAAP measures including, but not limited to net earnings (loss), operating profit (loss), cash flow from operating, investing and financing activities, or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income available to common unitholders and Adjusted Earnings per common unit

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (In thousands of U.S. dollars except for units and per unit data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Income / (Loss) $ 10,015 $ (4,740 ) $ 23,409 $ (1,916 ) Non-cash expense from accelerated amortization of deferred loan fees — 7,497 — 7,497 Amortization of deferred revenue 129 (36 ) 233 (430 ) Amortization of deferred charges 54 54 162 126 Loss on derivative financial instrument 5 — 3,357 — Adjusted Net Income $ 10,203 $ 2,775 $ 27,161 $ 5,277 Less: Adjusted Net Income attributable to preferred unitholders and general partner (2,898 ) (2,891 ) (8,690 ) (8,668 ) Common unitholders’ interest in Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) $ 7,305 $ (116 ) $ 18,471 $ (3,391 ) Weighted average number of common units outstanding, basic and diluted: 35,593,477 35,490,000 35,524,744 35,490,000 Adjusted Earnings/(Loss) per common unit, basic and diluted $ 0.21 $ — $ 0.52 $ (0.10 )

Adjusted Net Income represents net income before non-recurring expenses (if any), charter hire amortization related to time charters with escalating time charter rates, amortization of fair value of acquired time charters and changes in the fair value of derivative financial instruments. Adjusted Net Income available to common unitholders represents the common unitholders interest in Adjusted Net Income for each period presented. Adjusted Earnings per common unit represents Adjusted Net Income attributable to common unitholders divided by the weighted average common units outstanding during each period presented.

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per common unit and Adjusted Earnings per common unit, basic and diluted, are not recognized measures under U.S. GAAP and should not be regarded as substitutes for net income and earnings per unit, basic and diluted. The Partnership’s definitions of Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per common unit and Adjusted Earnings per common unit, basic and diluted, may not be the same at those reported by other companies in the shipping industry or other industries. The Partnership believes that the presentation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per unit available to common unitholders are useful to investors because these measures facilitate the comparability and the evaluation of companies in the Partnership’s industry. In addition, the Partnership believes that Adjusted Net Income is useful in evaluating its operating performance compared to that of other companies in the Partnership’s industry because the calculation of Adjusted Net Income generally eliminates the accounting effects of items which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. The Partnership’s presentation of Adjusted Net Income available to common unitholders and Adjusted Earnings per common unit does not imply, and should not be construed as an inference, that its future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.