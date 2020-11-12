Inari Medical Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.



Third Quarter Highlights:

Record procedure volume in Q3, treated over 3,700 patients

Reported revenue of $38.7 million in the third quarter of 2020, a 172% increase over the same quarter last year and 52% sequentially compared to Q2

Presented the first 230 patients from our FLASH database as a late breaking clinical trial at TCT

Ended the quarter with $168.0M in cash and equivalents

“In the third quarter we made significant progress in our mission to treat and transform the lives of patients with venous disease,” said Bill Hoffman, Chief Executive Officer of Inari Medical. “We presented ground-breaking FLASH data at TCT, expanded our Clot Warrior Academy training and education series, introduced meaningful new technology and aggressively expanded our commercial footprint. Most importantly, we treated a record number of patients. We are pleased that our team has responded so effectively to the challenges created by the pandemic, and we are grateful that our hospital customers and physicians have also adapted and established a constructive operating environment for patient treatments. In these uncertain times, we remain thankful for the opportunity and privilege to serve our patients.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue was $38.7 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $25.4 million for the prior quarter and $14.2 million for the third quarter of 2019. The increase from last year was driven by continued US commercial expansion and increased product adoption.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2020 was $35.5 million compared to $12.7 million for the third quarter of 2019. Gross margin increased slightly to 91.7% for the third quarter of 2020, compared with 89.4% in the same quarter last year.

Operating expenses were $28.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $11.8 million in the same quarter last year. The increase was driven primarily by personnel-related expenses to fund expansion of the commercial, research and development, clinical and support organizations, as well as expenses related to being a public company.

Net income was $6.5 million for the third quarter of 2020 and net income per share was $0.13 on a weighted-average basic share count of 48.3 million and $0.12 on a diluted share count of 55.4 million, compared to net income of $0.4 million and an income per share of $0.06 on a weighted-average basic share count of 6.0 million and $0.01 on a diluted share count of 43.9 million in the same period of the prior year.

Cash and cash equivalents were $168.0 million as of September 30, 2020, which reflects a $30.3 million payoff of our long-term debt during the third quarter of 2020.

Outlook and COVID-19

Due to uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Inari Medical will not provide financial guidance for the remainder of 2020 at this time.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Inari Medical will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter financial results after market close on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone (833) 519-1265 for U.S. callers or (914) 800-3838 for international callers, using conference ID: 6551049. The live webinar can be accessed at https://ir.inarimedical.com.

About Inari Medical, Inc.

Inari Medical, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases.

Inari is focused on treating venous thromboembolism and improving the quality of life of patients suffering from this disease by safely and effectively removing blood clots. Inari has developed two minimally invasive, novel catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices that are designed to remove large clots from large vessels and eliminate the need for thrombolytic drugs. The ClotTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA for the treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include assumptions about the impact of COVID-19, and are based on Inari’s current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict and actual outcomes and results could differ materially due to a number of factors. These and other risks and uncertainties include those described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation” and elsewhere in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2020 and in its other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based on information available to Inari as of the date hereof and are made only as of the date of this release. Inari undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required under applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inari’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. In light of the foregoing, investors are urged not to rely on any forward-looking statement in reaching any conclusion or making any investment decision about any securities of Inari.

Investor Contact:

Westwicke Partners

Caroline Corner

Phone +1-415-202-5678

caroline.corner@westwicke.com









INARI MEDICAL, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 38,715 $ 14,225 $ 91,059 $ 31,242 Cost of goods sold 3,228 1,510 9,420 3,772 Gross profit 35,487 12,715 81,639 27,470 Operating expenses Research and development 5,217 1,722 11,863 4,511 Selling, general and administrative 23,080 10,100 58,353 23,328 Total operating expenses 28,297 11,822 70,216 27,839 Income (loss) from operations 7,190 893 11,423 (369 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 208 19 409 66 Interest expense (251 ) (226 ) (1,060 ) (682 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities — (320 ) (3,317 ) (562 ) Other expenses (651 ) — (651 ) — Total other expenses (694 ) (527 ) (4,619 ) (1,178 ) Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ 6,496 $ 366 $ 6,804 $ (1,547 ) Net income (loss) per share Basic $ 0.13 $ 0.06 $ 0.26 $ (0.27 ) Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.01 $ 0.14 $ (0.27 ) Weighted average common shares used to compute net income (loss) per share, Basic 48,335,443 5,962,665 26,423,681 5,773,263 Diluted 55,355,846 43,911,252 49,940,409 5,773,263









INARI MEDICAL, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited)

September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 167,988 $ 23,639 Restricted cash 50 50 Accounts receivable, net 20,837 11,302 Inventories, net 7,195 3,953 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,391 464 Total current assets 199,461 39,408 Property and equipment, net 5,476 3,331 Restricted cash 338 338 Deposits and other assets 536 1,469 Total assets $ 205,811 $ 44,546 Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 3,533 $ 2,549 Payroll-related accruals 8,596 5,225 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,198 1,096 Total current liabilities 14,327 8,870 Notes payable, net — 19,481 Warrant liabilities — 1,169 Total liabilities 14,327 29,520 Commitments and contingencies (Note 6) Mezzanine equity Redeemable convertible preferred stock, par value $0.001, no shares authorized, issued, and outstanding as of September 30, 2020; 32,225,227 shares authorized, 31,968,570 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019; aggregate liquidation preference of zero as of September 30, 2020 and $54,415 as of December 31, 2019 — 54,170 Stockholders’ equity (deficit) Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020; no shares authorized, issued, and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000,000 and 49,019,607 shares authorized as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; 48,658,271 and 6,720,767 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 49 7 Additional paid in capital 225,843 2,061 Accumulated deficit (34,408 ) (41,212 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 191,484 (39,144 ) Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 205,811 $ 44,546



