Inari Medical Appoints Kevin Strange as VP of Strategy and Business Development and Angela Ahmad as General Counsel

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases, today announced the appointment of Kevin Strange as VP of Strategy and Business Development, and Angela Ahmad as General Counsel. In his role, Mr. Strange will be responsible for Inari’s corporate strategy and business development initiatives. Ms. Ahmad has over 20 years of corporate and securities experience and will oversee all aspects of the Company’s legal activities in her role.



“We could not be more excited for Kevin and Angela to join us. Kevin comes to us with deep experience not only in strategy and business development, but also in the peripheral vascular space more broadly. He will be highly valuable as we explore opportunities to address important unmet needs in the venous space and immediate adjacencies,” said Bill Hoffman, Chairman and CEO. “Angela brings to the company deep experience advising publicly listed companies on legal matters and she will be an invaluable asset. We eagerly welcome her guidance and counsel as part of our leadership team.”

Mr. Strange joins Inari with over 15 years of medical device experience, most recently serving as the Director of Business Development for the Peripheral Interventions division of Boston Scientific where he led multiple acquisition, divestiture and venture capital transactions. Prior to joining Boston Scientific, Mr. Strange was an equity research analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo Securities covering the Medical Supplies & Devices sector. He began his career in the medical device field in clinical support and sales roles at Medtronic.

Prior to joining Inari, Ms. Ahmad served as Deputy General Counsel of CoreLogic, Inc., where she held various roles including overseeing the corporate governance, M&A and securities functions. Prior to CoreLogic, Ms. Ahmad served as an associate at Latham & Watkins, LLP, where she advised clients on corporate transactions, including equity and debt financings. Ms. Ahmad has significant international legal experience, having spent five years in London, England with Latham & Watkins and Fried Frank.

About Inari Medical, Inc.

Inari Medical, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases.

Inari is focused on treating venous thromboembolism and improving the quality of life of patients suffering from this disease by safely and effectively removing blood clots. Inari has developed two minimally invasive, novel catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices that are designed to remove large clots from large vessels and eliminate the need for thrombolytic drugs. The ClotTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA for thrombectomy in the peripheral vessels and is used to treat patients suffering from deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA for the treatment of pulmonary embolism.

