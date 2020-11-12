Judge Drew Named Chief Judge of Second Judicial District

Chief Justice Susan Christensen has appointed District Court Judge James M. Drew, Hampton, as chief judge of the Second Judicial District. Judge Drew succeeds Chief Judge Kurt Wilke who will retire December 31, 2020. Judge Drew will begin the position of chief judge January 1, 2021.

"Judge Drew has the qualities and experience required of a good chief judge," Chief Justice Christensen said. "His experience on the bench is especially important as the judicial branch is now working in new and unique ways to serve Iowans to mitigate the spread of Covid-19. The supreme court is confident that Judge Drew will capably guide the administration of justice to meet the complex needs of Iowans in the Second Judicial District."

Judge Drew currently serves as assistant chief judge. He was appointed to the bench in February of 1999. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Arizona State University in 1982 and his law degree from the University of Iowa (With Distinction) in 1985. Judge Drew was in private practice from 1986 - 1999, and in addition served as Franklin County attorney from 1988 - 1994. He is a member of the Iowa Judges Association (Board of Directors 2010 - ) and the Iowa State Bar Association.

"I am honored to be chosen for the position and look forward to serving the people in the Second Judicial District in my new role," Judge Drew said.

As chief judge, Judge Drew will supervise all judicial officers and court employees in the district, supervise the performance of administrative and judicial business in the district, set the times and places of holding court, designate presiding judges, and serve on the judicial council, which advises the supreme court on administrative matters affecting the trial courts. In addition, he will continue to preside over cases.

The Second Judicial District is the largest geographic district in the state, comprised of 22 counties: Boone, Bremer, Butler, Calhoun, Carroll, Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardin, Humboldt, Marshall, Mitchell, Pocahontas, Sac, Story, Webster, Winnebago, Worth, and Wright. The district has 17 district court judges, 11 district associate court judges, five senior judges, 29 part-time magistrates, and 161 employees.