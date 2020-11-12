Judge Anderson Named Chief Judge of Sixth Judicial District

Chief Justice Susan Christensen has appointed District Judge Lars G. Anderson, Iowa City, as chief judge of the Sixth Judicial District. Judge Anderson succeeds Chief Judge Patrick Grady who will retire December 31, 2020. Judge Anderson will begin the position of chief judge January 1, 2021.

"Judge Anderson is well respected by both attorneys and his fellow judges in the Sixth District," Chief Justice Christensen said. "His strong commitment to our legal system and access to justice will be very helpful as the judicial branch navigates the path to provide court services to Iowans while protecting the health and safety of all court users and our staff during this terrible pandemic.”

Judge Anderson was appointed to the bench in July 2014. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Luther College in 1992 and his law degree, with distinction, from the University of Iowa College of Law in 1995. Prior to being appointed to the bench, he was in private practice in Iowa City from 1995-2014 and was an adjunct professor at the University of Iowa College of Law in 2014. Judge Anderson served as an alternate Judicial Hospitalization Referee for Johnson County from 1997 to 2001 and as a Judicial Hospitalization Referee from 2003 to 2014. Judge Anderson is a member of the Johnson County Bar Association, Iowa State Bar Association, and Dean Mason Ladd American Inn of Court.

"It is an honor and a challenge to be selected as Chief Judge and have the opportunity to follow up on the great work done by Judge Patrick Grady, who has provided this district with excellent leadership during many challenging times, including economic downturns, flooding, and now a pandemic." Judge Anderson said. "I appreciate the trust being placed in me by Chief Justice Christensen and the members of the Iowa Supreme Court. I plan to work hard, together with all those in the Sixth Judicial District, to advance the mission of the Iowa Judicial Branch."

As chief judge, Judge Anderson will supervise all judicial officers and court employees in the district, supervise the performance of administrative and judicial business in the district, set the times and places of holding court, designate presiding judges, and serve on the judicial council, which advises the supreme court on administrative matters affecting the trial courts. In addition, he will continue to preside over cases.

The Sixth Judicial District is located in east-central Iowa and is comprised of six counties: Benton, Iowa, Johnson, Jones, Linn, and Tama. The district has 13 district judges, eight district associate judges, 17 part-time magistrates, and 174 employees.