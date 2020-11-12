Montana Working Lands Internship Opportunity - Applications Due February 1st

The Montana Rangeland Resources Committee and the Rangeland Resource Program at DRNC announce a unique opportunity for two students for the summer of 2021

The Montana Rangeland Resources Committee and the Rangeland Resource Program at DRNC are excited to announce a unique opportunity for students this summer. The successful applicants will have the opportunity to spend 2 weeks at each of the 6 host/mentor’s ranch operations. This internship is designed to offer beginning agriculturalists, natural resource, conservation and range specialists, biologists, soils majors or any student looking into conservation of natural resources, the real-world and hands-on experience implementing the educational tools already gained to a ranching operation. This paid internship will last for three months during the summer where interns will work and learn from mentoring ranchers from across the state of Montana. A monthly wage will be paid with room and board provided by the mentoring/host ranch. Students majoring in any natural resource related field are recommended to apply for this opportunity.

Please note that the Internship Program is not designed solely as a working ranch hand position, but students will be responsible to help in any way possible throughout the summer doing various chores that are necessary for daily ranch operations. Interns will have the opportunity to learn about rangeland monitoring, plant and weed identification, rotational grazing, ranch economics, erosion control, habitat conservation and much more.

There will be two parts to the application process for the Working Lands Internship Program; approval of the application and essay and, an interview. Students will be contacted to schedule the interview.

Internship Highlights:

•Free housing plus wages

•Networking with ranchers, agency personnel and more

•Hands-On Working Lands Experience in a ranch environment

Application Deadline is February 1st. For more information, contact Stacey at 406-594-8481, or sbarta@Mt.gov or visit the web site by clicking here.