Free Pesticide Training Webinars: Pollinators (Dec. 2), Noxious Weeds (Dec. 9) & Mode of Action (Dec. 16)

Registration Links Coming Soon

The Montana Department of Agriculture (MDA) and the Montana State University (MSU) Pesticide Education Program will host the following free webinars in December:

Pollinators: December 2, 2020 @ 12:00 and 6:00 p.m. (presented by MDA)

Noxious Weeds: December 9, 2020 @ 12:00 and 6:00 p.m. (presented by MDA)

Mode of Action: December 16, 2020 @ 12:00 and 6:00 p.m. (presented by MSU)

Registration links will be posted soon.

This training will provide 1 CE in the following classifications: (10) Dealer, (30) Ag Plant Pest, (31) Ag Animal Pest, (32) Ag Vertebrate Pest, (33) Forest Pest, (34) O&T, (35) Seed Treatment, (36) Aquatic Pest, (37) Right of Way, (38) Public Health Pest, (39) Demo & Research, (40) IISH, (41) Wood Treatment, (43) M-44, (44) Special Utility, (45) School IPM, (46) Piscicide, (56) Other, (50) Mosquito Abatement, (51) Predator, (54) Rodent, (55) Regulatory Weed, (60) Private Ag Pest, (61) Private Aquatic Pest, (63) Private Sodium Cyanide(M-44).

*12:00 and 6:00 pm trainings on the same day are the same training and do not qualify for duplication of credits.

A couple of helpful tips :