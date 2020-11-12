Free Pesticide Training Webinars: Pollinators (Dec. 2), Noxious Weeds (Dec. 9) & Mode of Action (Dec. 16)
The Montana Department of Agriculture (MDA) and the Montana State University (MSU) Pesticide Education Program will host the following free webinars in December:
- Pollinators: December 2, 2020 @ 12:00 and 6:00 p.m. (presented by MDA)
- Noxious Weeds: December 9, 2020 @ 12:00 and 6:00 p.m. (presented by MDA)
- Mode of Action: December 16, 2020 @ 12:00 and 6:00 p.m. (presented by MSU)
Registration links will be posted soon.
This training will provide 1 CE in the following classifications: (10) Dealer, (30) Ag Plant Pest, (31) Ag Animal Pest, (32) Ag Vertebrate Pest, (33) Forest Pest, (34) O&T, (35) Seed Treatment, (36) Aquatic Pest, (37) Right of Way, (38) Public Health Pest, (39) Demo & Research, (40) IISH, (41) Wood Treatment, (43) M-44, (44) Special Utility, (45) School IPM, (46) Piscicide, (56) Other, (50) Mosquito Abatement, (51) Predator, (54) Rodent, (55) Regulatory Weed, (60) Private Ag Pest, (61) Private Aquatic Pest, (63) Private Sodium Cyanide(M-44).
*12:00 and 6:00 pm trainings on the same day are the same training and do not qualify for duplication of credits.
A couple of helpful tips:
- Register in advance for the webinars you wish to attend.
- See a training you’d like to participate in? Just click on the link to register.
- Additional information is also available in the MTPlants Course Locator. Select Webinar for the Meeting Type and enter *MDA Fall Training* in the Meeting Name to pull up this specific list of trainings.
- You may be automatically directed to download Zoom when registering for a training. This is a quick and easy process. While not required, you can sign up for a free Zoom account at: https://zoom.us/signup. For the fastest and smoothest process, download Zoom ahead of time. This will help you be prepared so that you don’t end up late to a training.
- It’s a good idea to join your scheduled training(s) 5 minutes before the training begins.