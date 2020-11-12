Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,072 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,342 in the last 365 days.

Free Pesticide Training Webinars: Pollinators (Dec. 2), Noxious Weeds (Dec. 9) & Mode of Action (Dec. 16)

Registration Links Coming Soon

The Montana Department of Agriculture (MDA) and the Montana State University (MSU) Pesticide Education Program will host the following free webinars in December:

  • Pollinators: December 2, 2020 @ 12:00 and 6:00 p.m. (presented by MDA)
  • Noxious Weeds: December 9, 2020 @ 12:00 and 6:00 p.m. (presented by MDA)
  • Mode of Action: December 16, 2020 @ 12:00 and 6:00 p.m. (presented by MSU)

Registration links will be posted soon.

 

This training will provide 1 CE in the following classifications: (10) Dealer, (30) Ag Plant Pest, (31) Ag Animal Pest, (32) Ag Vertebrate Pest, (33) Forest Pest, (34) O&T, (35) Seed Treatment, (36) Aquatic Pest, (37) Right of Way, (38) Public Health Pest, (39) Demo & Research, (40) IISH, (41) Wood Treatment, (43) M-44, (44) Special Utility, (45) School IPM, (46) Piscicide, (56) Other, (50) Mosquito Abatement, (51) Predator, (54) Rodent, (55) Regulatory Weed, (60) Private Ag Pest, (61) Private Aquatic Pest, (63) Private Sodium Cyanide(M-44).

*12:00 and 6:00 pm trainings on the same day are the same training and do not qualify for duplication of credits.

A couple of helpful tips:

  • Register in advance for the webinars you wish to attend.
    • See a training you’d like to participate in? Just click on the link to register.
    • Additional information is also available in the MTPlants Course Locator. Select Webinar for the Meeting Type and enter *MDA Fall Training* in the Meeting Name to pull up this specific list of trainings.
  • You may be automatically directed to download Zoom when registering for a training. This is a quick and easy process. While not required, you can sign up for a free Zoom account at: https://zoom.us/signup. For the fastest and smoothest process, download Zoom ahead of time. This will help you be prepared so that you don’t end up late to a training.
  • It’s a good idea to join your scheduled training(s) 5 minutes before the training begins. 

You just read:

Free Pesticide Training Webinars: Pollinators (Dec. 2), Noxious Weeds (Dec. 9) & Mode of Action (Dec. 16)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.