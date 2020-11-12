Sierra School of Gilbert Expands Services With Opening of Adult Day Program

Focus on Purposeful Activities and Enhancing Daily Living Skills for Young Adults 18-26 Who Are Exiting School Services

/EIN News/ -- GILBERT, Ariz., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI), a premier provider of education services for K-12 students who require additional educational and positive behavioral supports, announced the opening of its Adult Day Program (DTA) at the Sierra School of Gilbert. The program, which serves young adults (ages 18-26) with developmental disabilities, centers on recreational activities with an emphasis on community integration. Approved by the Arizona Division of Developmental Disabilities (DDD/DES), the DTA program provides a resource for those who are exiting school services.



When an individual enrolls, their programmatic goals are personally designed. Staff provide coaching that expands members’ repertoire of essential skills in areas like community knowledge, social awareness, personal organization, basic communication and leisure activities. Each member is encouraged to participate to their full potential in a supportive space that embraces community, friendship, and neurodiversity.

“We are excited to offer the program as an opportunity for young adults who are not headed to traditional post-secondary options but want to stay active and continue learning in a supportive space,” said Jessica Mayfield, Director of Clinical and Specialty Services, Sierra School of Gilbert. “Our expert staff can support these individuals with mastering life skills in an environment that also encourages socialization and having fun.”

The DTA program runs Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is currently accepting new members, with priority given to former Sierra School students. Members from the broader community are also invited to learn more about the program. Transportation to the program is available for members living within a 10-mile radius of the campus (875 South Cooper Road, Gilbert). For more information on services and enrollment, visit: https://sesischools.com/locations/arizona/sierra-school-of-gilbert/.

About Specialized Education Services, Inc.

Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI), a division of FullBloom, is a premier provider of education services for K-12 students who require additional educational and positive behavioral supports to overcome challenges that impede success in a traditional school setting. SESI partners with school districts to offer professional development and to run in-district classrooms and stand-alone schools that meet the academic, behavioral, social, and emotional needs of special and alternative education students with Autism Spectrum Disorders, Learning, Emotional and other disabilities. Implementing a signature, research-based education model that incorporates supportive therapies, life skills training, and workforce development programs, as well as professional learning for special education teachers, SESI guides students toward success in and out of the classroom. It proudly serves over 3,000 students through over 50 day schools and 80+ in-district classrooms and partners with over 500 school districts. SESI is accredited by Cognia (formerly AdvancED). www.sesischools.com .



