I-79 Exit 99, a major Roads To Prosperity project, moves forward after opening of new exit ramp

Leaders with the West Virginia Department of Transportation announced that a new exit ramp has opened at the I-79 Exit 99 project in Weston, marking a significant milestone in this major Roads To Prosperity project.

On Monday, Nov. 9, construction crews officially opened the ramp to traffic exiting I-79 SB at Exit 99.

Two new signals are now in use on Route 33. One is at the bottom of the new southbound exit ramp and one at the bottom of the northbound exit ramp.

“This is yet another of the many significant improvements West Virginia motorists are seeing on their highways thanks to Governor Jim Justice and the extraordinary vision he had to create the Roads To Prosperity program,” said WVDOT Deputy Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E. “We have crews out in all 55 counties, working on major infrastructure projects and fixing our secondary roads, and this work is going to open the door for all kinds of new opportunities for people to live and work and commute in West Virginia like never before.”