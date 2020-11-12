Marshall residents invited to view proposed roadway layout for Hwy 19/College Drive project (Nov. 11, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. – MnDOT District 8 presented the proposed roadway layout for the Highway 19/College Drive project to members of the Marshall City Council at their November 10 meeting.

With guidance from state health officials about protecting the health and well-being of Minnesotans and preventing further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT has indefinitely postponed all scheduled public meetings and project open houses statewide. We are pleased to offer a virtual option to view the proposed layout, ask questions and give feedback.

The Highway 19/College Drive online open house allows community members the opportunity to learn more about the proposed roadway layout including key intersection improvements.

The open house is posted on the project webpage and community members are invited to attend as it is convenient for them. The Highway 19/College Drive project in the city of Marshall includes a reconstruction of Highway 19/College Drive from 4th Street to Bruce Street. The pavement has deteriorated, and the city of Marshall needs to replace aging utilities. Sidewalk improvements will be made along the project area in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

For more information and to sign up for project updates, please visit www.mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy19marshall.

