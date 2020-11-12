Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MnDOT to install vehicle detection on Veteran’s Memorial Bridge (Nov. 12, 2020)

MANKATO, Minn. – Weather permitting, the Minnesota Department of Transportation plans to install an overhead vehicle detection system on the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge in Mankato/North Mankato on Wednesday, November 18. Motorists can expect outside lane closures on the bridge during the one-day installation by MnDOT crews.

The vehicle detection system, which automates vehicle counting, will be installed on the large overhead sign.  The system will make traffic counting more efficient and safer in an environment that is challenging for staff to count manually.  It uses radar, ultrasound, and infrared detection technologies – no video detection is used in the system.

The Veteran’s Memorial Bridge, which crosses over the Minnesota River, already has an automated bike and pedestrian detection system on it.

These systems provide improved data for engineering and planning efforts, both for MnDOT and local agencies.

