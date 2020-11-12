TRAVEL ADVISORY: Westbound I-94 closed between Rogers and Monticello (Nov. 12, 2020)

St. Cloud, Minn. 10:25 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12 ---Interstate 94 is closed to all traffic except emergency responders until further notice (next five hours) between Rogers and Monticello due to crash. All lanes are blocked. Use alternate routes.
Be patient. Roads are slippery with light sleet, slow down and drive according to the current road conditions. Check www.511mn.org for latest information.
