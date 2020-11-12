Valley Forge Sewer Authority to Close Pothouse Road Next Week for Paving Operations in Phoenixville Borough and Schuylkill Township

​King of Prussia, PA – Valley Forge Sewer Authority is planning to close Pothouse Road between Evergreen Drive and Potters Pond Drive in Phoenixville Borough and Schuylkill Township, Chester County, on Wednesday, November 18, through Friday, November 20, from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM, for paving operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the closure, Pothouse Road motorists will be directed to use Township Line Road, Route 113 (Kimberton Road), Route 23 (Nutt Road) and Bridge Street.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

Valley Forge Sewer Authority will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit. For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin at www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

