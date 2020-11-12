Mental Health at Forefront of Insight Healthcare Series Hosted by Ultimate Medical Academy

Healthcare providers will virtually gather for a training event focused on providing strategies and tactics to engage patients in difficult discussions about health

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA), a Tampa-based non-profit higher education institution with the mission of equipping and empowering students to excel in healthcare careers, will virtually host its second biannual INSIGHT HEALTHCARE SERIES, a series of training events that bring relevant healthcare topics to the forefront, on November 17 and December 15.

This year’s series focus is mental health, and will be facilitated by licensed psychiatrist Dr. J. Andrew Chacko. The wide range of unexpected, stressful and unprecedented events that have transpired in 2020 have pushed mental health issues into the spotlight. In fact, mental health disorders have reached epidemic proportions, putting primary care and emergency departments on the front line.

Each five-hour session will help healthcare providers use screening tools for depression and substance abuse, select patient treatment plans, and perform brief interventions, in addition to other critical mental health treatment strategies. Attendees who complete the training will be able to receive Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits for completion of the course. This activity is accredited for AMA PRA Category 1 credit(s)TM by Ultimate Medical Academy.

“One in five adults in the United States experiences some form of mental illness,” said Geordie Hyland, Ultimate Medical Academy’s Executive Vice President. “We’re excited to be able to offer this interactive event to help equip physicians and healthcare team members with strategies and tactics for engaging their patients in difficult discussions about their physical and mental health.”

CME training activities are a critical part of the development and improvement of healthcare practice. Recent survey results from Global Education Group show CME was the number one cause for respondents to make changes to their own medical practice, with 95 percent using the information and practices they learned into their daily activities. Respondents also ranked CME as the most effective method for improving their patient care, above colleagues, peer-reviewed articles and medical science liaison visits.

For more information on the Insight Healthcare Series, visit https://go.ultimatemedical.edu/riskfactors/ or call (813) 496-7737. Click here to register.

About Ultimate Medical Academy:

The need for skilled healthcare workers in the United States is critical and continues to grow. Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is an accredited, nonprofit educational institution that helps to meet that need by equipping and empowering students to do vital work at the heart of healthcare. In addition to offering diploma and degree programs, UMA works closely with healthcare companies to connect students directly to job opportunities.

Founded in 1994 and based in Tampa, Florida, UMA offers hands-on learning at its main campus in Clearwater, Florida as well as content-rich, interactive programs through its online campus. The institution supports students through every step of their journey with access to academic support, interview and resume coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more.

UMA has more than 63,000 alumni and 14,000 students nationwide. The institution also provides continuing medical education (CME) through ongoing professional development opportunities to more than 30,000 physicians, nurses and other medical professionals throughout the U.S. annually.

UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES, www.ABHES.org) and is also accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME). The continuing medical education programs are individually accredited and are not included within the institution’s grant of accreditation from ABHES. Learn more by visiting www.ultimatemedical.edu.

