Associa Northern California’s Kelly Zibell Elected to Community Associations Institute’s Community Managers Council

/EIN News/ -- Pleasanton, CA, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Northern California president, Kelly Zibell, PCAM®, was recently elected to the Community Associations Institute (CAI) Community Managers Council.

The Community Managers Council represents all CAI community association manager members. The board consists of 12 members: four management company CEOs, two large-scale managers, four managers, and two at-large members. The council provides input on policy matters to the CAI board of trustees and serves as a key resource to staff. Appointees are elected to serve for two-year terms and may serve a maximum of six years on the council.

Ms. Zibell has more than 17 years of community management experience with expertise in rental and portfolio management, administration, project management, and executive leadership. A member of the Associa team for more than a decade and the current Associa Northern California president, she leads client growth, employee and board member education, and relationship building with industry partners.

“As a leader with vast experience in community management, Kelly has always been committed to serving the management industry with innovation, initiative, and a dedication to building long term relationships,” stated Ann Williams, Associa regional vice president. “Her approach to community issues and quality leadership will make her an asset to the Community Managers Council. We are excited to watch her excel in this role.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com