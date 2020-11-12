Keyword Research Tool, Long Tail Pro Offering 50% Off Annual Plans For Black Friday & Cyber Monday
The Annual Starter Plan is $148.50. The Annual Power Pro Plan is $347 and comes with +2 million keyword lookups per year and the new Rank Tracker Email Report.RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long Tail Pro, the leading long tail keyword research tool, announces 50% off its annual plans during its Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion. For one week only, November 23rd through November 30th, new users can get the company's Annual Starter Plan for just $148.50. The new Annual Power Pro Plan is just $347 and includes more than 2 million keyword lookups per year. Both plans include the platform's newest features: Rank Tracker Email Report and Keyword Grouping.
Long Tail Pro is a comprehensive keyword suggestion tool that helps marketers find thousands of low-competition, high-value long tail keywords to rank for. The company's easy to use and easy to understand platform caters to SEO do-it-yourselfers, but is robust enough for agencies managing hundreds of successful SEO campaigns for clients.
Long Tail Pro works by identifying long tail phrases based on seed keywords and then running keyword and competitor analysis based on 13 metrics tied directly to a company's bottom line. Keyword competitiveness is color-coded to quickly reveal low-hanging fruit, and rank value is assigned and profitability calculated based on estimated traffic. The platform provides in-depth SERP analysis, identifies competitor keywords, and the rank tracker feature takes the guesswork out of which keywords are performing best.
A brand new feature to the Annual Power Pro Plan and Annual Starter Plan is the Rank Tracker Email Report, which delivers a weekly ranking report via email. This feature is great for:
-Getting weekly updates via email about keyword rankings
-Keeping track of rankings across all projects
-Checking if rankings are improving or declining
-Knowing which keywords are the top 3 keyword rankings for the week
-Getting an overview of keyword ranking progress at a glance by just opening an email
"The number one cancellation reason for any SaaS product is "did not use." The Rank Tracker Email Report feature encourages customers to stay engaged with the product and learn to use it to their advantage. This strategy of supplying actionable data to customers in real-time is the next iteration of Saas," said Kevin Petersen, CEO of Growth Stack Inc, holding company for Long Tail Pro.
Both plans also include the new Keyword Grouping feature, which makes it easier to sort, save, and filter keyword suggestions. It allows users to:
-Select and save different keywords into tightly packed groups within the same project.
-Group keywords based criteria (i.e. intent, place in the buyer journey, by a piece of content that they will be part of, etc.)
The plans on sale during the company's 2020 holiday promotion include:
NEW Annual Power Pro Plan $694 with 50% Off = $347
Keyword Research
5500 keyword lookups per 24 hours
5500 KC calculations per 24 hours
5500 SERP lookups per 24 hours
Rank Tracker:
NEW Access to Rank Tracker Email Reports Feature
Tracked keywords: 400
Tracked Domains: Unlimited
Rank Updates: Daily
Backlink Analysis:
10,000 Backlink rows per 24 hours
Account management
Simultaneous logins: 2
Plug-and-play template system
Complete suite of templates included to scale SEO
Annual Starter Plan $297 with 50% Off = $148.50
Keyword Research:
800 Keyword lookups per 24 hours
800 KC calculations per 24 hours
800 SERP lookups per 24 hours
Rank Tracker:
Tracked Keywords: 30
Tracked Domains: Unlimited
Rank Updates: Daily
Account Management:
Simultaneous logins: 1
To take advantage of this limited-time 50% offer, simply visit the "Pricing & Plans" section on the Long Tail Pro website during the week of November 23-30. The savings will automatically be reflected for the Annual Starter Plan and the new Annual Power Pro Plan.
About Long Tail Pro:
Long Tail Pro is a SaaS keyword research tool application that helps website owners and marketers find Long Tail Keywords with low competition and high search volume. The website also has a full suite of tools to help businesses, bloggers, and entrepreneurs build and sustain high-converting SEO content that ranks at the top of the SERPs, which increases website traffic, conversions, and ultimately sales. Growth Stack Inc, is the holding company for Long Tail Pro.
Chris Browne
Longtail Pro
+1 800-674-3207
