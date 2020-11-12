Upcoming lane and ramp closures scheduled on I-75 modernization project in Oakland County

Contact:

Fast facts: - Several lane and ramp closures are scheduled on the I-75 modernization project starting Friday. - The closures are needed for a variety of activities as crews begin the process of opening travel lanes for the upcoming winter. - Much of this work is weather dependent and completion dates may change based on conditions.

November 12, 2020 -- Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) contracting crews are making progress on opening all freeway lanes on the I-75 modernization project in Oakland County. Much of this work is weather dependent, and any form of precipitation or freezing temperatures may delay openings.

The following ramp and lane restrictions are scheduled:

- The Big Beaver Road and Corporate Drive entrance ramps to northbound I-75 will be closed starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, and will reopen at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.

- The 14 Mile Road entrance ramp to northbound I-75 and the southbound I-75 exit ramp to 14 Mile Road will be closed starting at 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, and will reopen at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16.

- The left lane of northbound I-75 will be closed from 13 Mile to Maple roads from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13.

- The right lane of southbound I-75 will be closed from Coolidge Highway to Crooks Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13.

- The left lane of northbound I-75 will be closed from Corporate Drive to Coolidge Highway from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.

