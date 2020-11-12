Donna Sparaco Meador brings hope to women who are dating later-in-life, using the blueprint that worked for her twice!

Dating Coach finds love and walks down the aisle again at 60, giving permission to those who have loved and lost, to love again.

GILBERT, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Donna is a Women’s Empowerment Coach, Best Selling Author and Legal Empowerment Advocate guiding Entrepreneurs and individuals alike through the dilemmas of life. After the loss of her husband in 2016, her message of self-caring via her vlog “Daily Dose A Donna” took the media by storm - Her unique message of intent and readjusting to life after loss, offers strategic yet simple, and effective tools providing inspirations, clarity and purpose for those looking to flourish.

This book is a message from the heart to help women understand their own self-worth. It takes courage to get out there again, possibly after years of raising your kids, or maybe dealing with the loss of a spouse. Most, like Donna, when she went out dating in her early 40's, discovered she had no idea of what she was doing. After meeting and talking with numerous women at single and speed-dating events it was apparent to her that their number one concern was that they didn't want to be alone. The problem was they had no idea how to go about meeting anyone or how to use the latest and greatest app, let alone how to know if they were on the same page. The idea to write this book blossomed out of her own experiences of disappointments and understanding that dating truly wasn't personal.

In addition to hearing women tell her they just found it easier to stay home then to deal with the murky waters of dating, she set out to show women they were missing out on some fun times and great memories, and wanted them to enjoy dating regardless of the outcome.

DATING: It's Not Personal is now a love story and a legacy, as it's a tale of how she met her late husband. When she felt it was time to go back out there again, she picked up this very book to refresh her memory on the blueprint of how she met one great man knowing it would be a great reminder on how to meet another.

Today, Donna is happily remarried and on a mission. Not only is she writing her next book about grieving and intimacy, as an Empowerment Coach specializing in women dating later-in-life, she put together virtual Dose A Dating Workshops, offering women well-rounded support as they navigate the ever changing world of dating in the 21st century.