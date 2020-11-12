Mosquito Mary’s Announces New Franchisee in Charlotte, NC
Service-based franchise brings mosquito and tick control to new territory.
This franchise gives its franchisees the ability to build a business with a dependable, recurring revenue stream.”CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mosquito Mary’s, a mosquito and tick control company specializing in all-natural products, has just signed its first franchisee.
The newest franchisee to join the team is Kris Ancone who will be launching his territory in Charlotte, NC. According to Acone, he considered Mosquito Mary’s due to comparatively low overhead and high margins within the service industry. “This franchise gives its franchisees the ability to build a business with a dependable, recurring revenue stream. I immediately was attracted to the repeat-revenue model and the newness of the industry,” Acone stated. “Franchisees can get excited about getting in on the ground floor of a fast-growing, up-and-coming franchise system. Not to mention Mosquito Mary’s bright and playful colors.”
According to the Mosquito Mary’s founder Nick Spencer, the company is growing strong. “The pipeline is full and the momentum is literally building every day. If you or your candidate is looking for work-life balance, a seasonal business that allows for flexibility, a business they can run with a spouse or partner, or perhaps a prosperous bolt on, this could be an ideal fit,” stated Spencer.
Ancone and his wife have two children, KJ and Kaylee. His family enjoy the mountains, beach, adventure, and traveling. “Being constantly outside enjoying the outdoors is a huge part of who we are,” stated Ancone. “Living in the South enables us to have a long season in our backyard grilling, entertaining, and relaxing. Having our home mosquito and bug free is a must! Very excited for what the future holds for us to help others enjoy the same Mosquito free comforts,” he explained.
The brand is looking for business-savvy individuals with strong work ethic to join the franchise family. The company’s website showcases the franchise model, consisting of operational support, marketing support, trusted vendor relationships, pre-negotiated prices, and an exclusive territory. More information on this service-based pest control franchise can be found at www.mosquitomarysfranchising.com.
About Mosquito Mary’s
Mosquito Mary’s is a family-operated business that provides mosquito and tick control services. The company prides itself on a keen understanding of the importance of keeping family, pets, and the environment safe. The company uses people and pet friendly mosquito and tick control solutions through a proprietary blend of essential oils and plant extracts. For more information on Mosquito Mary’s pest control services for your home or workplace, visit www.mosquitomarys.com. To find out more about the franchise opportunity, visit www.mosquitomarysfranchising.com.
