Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,019 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,283 in the last 365 days.

IFIC Makes Submission to FSRA on Financial Professionals Title Protection

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today made its submission to the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) on its proposed Financial Professionals Title Protection rule.

IFIC commends FSRA for striving to strengthen consumer confidence and understanding by introducing minimum standards for the use of the financial planner (FP) and financial advisor (FA) titles, without creating unnecessary burden for title users.

“To achieve this objective, we recommend that title users who are members of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada and the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada be exempted from the proposed rule,” said Paul Bourque, President and CEO, IFIC. “Without this exemption, these title users would be subject to duplicative and confusing rules without any additional investor or regulatory benefit.”

Other recommendations include: providing clients with a description of the products and services offered to clients; undertaking a regulatory impact analysis to weigh anticipated costs and benefits; and consulting with industry stakeholders on titles that are equivalent to FP or FA to reduce the risk of confusion.

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation.

For more information:

Pira Kumarasamy
Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs
pkumarasamy@ific.ca
416-309-2317

Primary Logo

You just read:

IFIC Makes Submission to FSRA on Financial Professionals Title Protection

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.