South Carolina Announces Latest COVID-19 Update (November 12, 2020)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: November 12, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 1,243 new confirmed cases and 67 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 8 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 179,832, probable cases to 10,658, confirmed deaths to 3,817, and 267 probable deaths.

Confirmed and probable cases: please click here. Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

Concise COVID-19 Update Beginning Friday, Nov. 13, DHEC will provide a more concise format of the daily COVID-19 news release. The same information currently included in the daily news release will be provided in this new format, as well as the corresponding links to the COVID-19 webpage where that information also is available.

The most current COVID-19 data on DHEC’s website is available here.

Be Positive You’re Negative DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. It's especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance, and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations. Testing in South Carolina As of yesterday, a total of 2,249,528 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours. Percent Positive The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 8,659 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 14.4%. Hospital Bed Occupancy Hospitals report their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view data from today's TeleTracking report. COVID-19 Information For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health. *As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in previously reported data may occur. DHEC’s COVID-19 online data will adjust to reflect any new information in order to have the data and information be as current and accurate as possible at any given time.